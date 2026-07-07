South Africa: Home Affairs Committee to Undertake Urgent Oversight Visit to Temporary Repatriation Centres in Musina, Limpopo

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs will, from tomorrow, Tuesday, 7 July 2026, undertake a two-day urgent oversight visit to temporary repatriation centres in Musina, Limpopo, as well as the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The oversight visit follows developments arising from the 30 June 2026 deadline issued by various anti-immigrant groups, which have resulted in an urgent humanitarian and administrative situation affecting Malawian nationals and other foreign nationals residing illegally in South Africa. In response to these developments, temporary repatriation centres have been established in Musina to facilitate the processing and voluntary repatriation of affected individuals.

As part of its constitutional oversight responsibilities, the committee will assess the state of preparedness and operational capacity of the temporary repatriation centres, including the adequacy of administrative processes and the coordination among relevant government departments and entities.

The committee will also conduct oversight at the Beitbridge Port of Entry to assess border management processes associated with the repatriation operation and to verify compliance with the Constitution, applicable immigration legislation, international humanitarian obligations and human rights standards throughout the processing and repatriation of affected foreign nationals.

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The oversight visit forms part of the committee's mandate to ensure that the Department of Home Affairs and all relevant stakeholders discharge their responsibilities in a lawful, humane and accountable manner while safeguarding the dignity and rights of all persons.