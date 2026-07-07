Ugandan Artists Look Beyond Borders As Africa's Music Business Evolves

Kampala, Uganda — As Africa's music industry becomes increasingly interconnected, Ugandan artists are steadily turning to regional platforms to build collaborations, strengthen their understanding of the business side of music, and expand into wider African markets.

Among those navigating this shift is recording artist Mungu Feni, who recently participated in Showbiz1012026, a pan-African music industry programme held in Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at bridging the gap between creative talent and the commercial structures that sustain the industry.

The seven-day programme, organised by bridgeAFRIC from June 23 to 30 under the theme, "Connecting African Creatives Globally" brought together artists, producers, executives, investors, publishers, managers and policymakers from across the continent and diaspora.

It combined studio-based music creation with industry training sessions focused on music business, copyright, publishing, branding, distribution, investment, wellness and cross-border collaboration reflecting a growing recognition that artistic success in Africa is increasingly tied to business literacy and strategic market positioning.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Organisers said the initiative was designed to address structural challenges within Africa's creative economy, including limited industry education, weak intellectual property awareness and unsustainable income models for many artists. They said the broader goal is to equip creatives with "knowledge, access, and global opportunities while fostering cross-continental collaborations and producing global hits."

Sessions were hosted at Alliance Française Lagos in Ikoyi alongside a residential music camp equipped with recording studios and collaborative workspaces where participants engaged in masterclasses, recording sessions, talent showcases and networking engagements.

Commenting on Mungu Feni's participation, organisers described him as part of a new generation of Ugandan artists seeking regional visibility.

"Mungu Feni has built a career rooted in excellence, purpose, and community. Through powerful music, authentic storytelling, and a growing international presence, he has earned multiple accolades across Africa, including Artist of the Year and Best New Star Gospel Artist."

They added that his work has accumulated millions of streams across digital platforms and reached audiences through outlets such as Trace Gospel and TBN Africa.

Speaking after the programme, Mungu Feni said the experience highlighted the importance of collaboration and continuous learning within the music industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Uganda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible music camp. Being surrounded by amazing talent, inspiring conversations, and limitless creativity has reminded me that music truly has the power to connect people across borders. Every session is an opportunity to learn, grow, and build meaningful collaborations."

His career has included collaborations with Ugandan gospel artist Levixone, producer Skerz on the Beatz and Nigerian guitarist Fiokee, reflecting growing cross-border linkages within Africa's contemporary gospel and mainstream music scenes.

Beyond performance, Mungu Feni also runs Mungu Feni Records and the Mungu Feni Foundation, initiatives focused on talent development and community engagement, part of a wider trend of artists diversifying into entrepreneurship and social impact work.

The shift toward regional engagement comes as Uganda's music industry continues to evolve under pressure from digital streaming platforms, which have expanded access to audiences beyond national borders while also intensifying competition across markets. Industry stakeholders increasingly argue that long-term sustainability will depend not only on talent, but also on stronger understanding of contracts, publishing rights, branding and investment structures.

This year's Showbiz101 programme also introduced mental wellness support for participants, alongside discussions on alternative revenue streams, legal frameworks and performance development signalling a broader shift in how Africa's music industry defines professional readiness.

Founded as a virtual platform in 2020, Showbiz101 transitioned to physical editions in 2023 and has since grown into a continental gathering attracting more than 500 participants annually, facilitating collaborations between African and diaspora creatives.