Ghana: President Declares Two Days of General Cleaning

The Government, under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, has declared Friday, July 10, 2026, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, as National General Cleaning Days in the seven regions affected by the recent floods.

Under the theme "Our Actions, Our Future: Cleaning Ghana after the floods," this two-day national exercise seeks to mobilise our collective duty to clean our communities, secure our environment and safeguard lives across the country.

According to the statement, this is a critical, nationwide exercise and all citizens are strongly encouraged to fully participate in it.

Against this backdrop, the President has accordingly directed that all government appointees, including Ministers of State, CEOs, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives MMDCEs), and Heads of Public Institutions, step out of their offices, pick up tools, and lead the cleanup efforts alongside members of their respective communities.

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To ensure a structured, highly coordinated, and effective exercise, the activities have been scheduled as follows- Friday, July 10, 2026: Personnel from all security agencies, the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and waste management companies will commence the cleanup.

Additionally, Saturday, July 11, 2026: The general public will join the security agencies and assemblies to scale up the exercise.

During this two-day exercise, efforts will be heavily focused on:

- Desilting choked drains to ensure free, uninterrupted water flow ahead of the heavy rains. - Sweeping and clearing sand, weeds, and debris from major roads, streets, and highways, - Cleaning up public spaces, including markets, lorry parks, recreational parks, and communal waste collection points.

This two-day exercise is a critical intervention and a vital wake-up call for the nation. For far too long, indiscriminate littering and plastic pollution have clogged our drainage systems, contributing to devastating, preventable floods that destroy livelihoods and claim precious Ghanaian lives

All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are directed to collaborate with waste management companies to provide adequate ogistics, including waste trucks, gloves, shovels, and other cleaning tools at designated collection points.

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Assemblies have been tasked to ensure that all silt and gathered refuse are evacuated immediately to prevent them from washing back into the drains.

"Let us rise together and show that the Ghanaian spirit of community, discipline, and unity is alive and well. Protect your home, protect your neighbour, and let us clean our beloved homeland," the statement concluded.