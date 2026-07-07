Ghana: Police Arrest 24 Suspects in Intelligence Led Operation in Ashanti Region

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 24 suspected criminals during a special intelligence led operation carried out across several communities in the Ashanti Region.

According to a press release issued by the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the operation was conducted by the Inspector General of Police Special Operations Team in collaboration with the Regional Command as part of efforts to clamp down on crime and improve public safety.

The operation covered Kodie, Apagya, Dechemso, Old Tafo Ahenbronum, Ahodwo and Abofour, where officers targeted suspected drug peddlers and other people believed to be involved in criminal activities.

The Police disclosed that the suspects comprise 21 men and three women.

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They include Richmond Okyere, 49, who was allegedly found in possession of a pump action gun bearing serial number 21GN 1918, as well as Mark Appiah Kubi, Nkrumah Zakaria, Paul Addo, Louis Samba, Azupeh Kelvin, Stephen Opoku, Fredrick Boakye, Frimpong Yiadom, Dennis Owusu.

The rest are Alfred Agyeman, Owusu Davis, Kwaku Agyemang Duah, Akwasi Amankwah, Solomon Asamoah, Bushiru Alhassan, Juliana Vivor, Douglas Osei, Kwabena Aikins, Osman Ibrahim, Amponsah Emmanuel, Kwabena Fosu, Ama Pokuah and Musah Haruna.

According to the Police, officers also retrieved a number of items during the operation, including two unregistered vehicles, a Mercedes Benz saloon car, an unregistered motorcycle, a pump action gun, seven rounds of ammunition, a fireproof safe, and large quantities of suspected narcotic substances.

The Police further indicated that the exhibits included 489 pieces of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, parcels of suspected narcotic substances, various quantities of Tramadol tablets, narcotics processing materials, bottles of a drink suspected to be mixed with narcotic substances, locally made toffees believed to contain narcotics, a Dell laptop, two LED television sets, three boxes of African Viagra, crushers, lighters, ash residue believed to be linked to narcotics use, and cash suspected to be proceeds from the sale of drugs.

The statement noted that all the suspects are in Police custody assisting with investigations, while the recovered items have been retained as evidence. It added that those found culpable after investigations would be put before the court.

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The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to sustained intelligence led operations to combat drug related offences, violent crime and other forms of criminal activity.

It appealed to the public to support law enforcement by providing credible information on criminal activities through the nearest Police Station or the designated emergency channels.

By: Jacob Aggrey