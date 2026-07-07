Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Visits Ceeldheer, Urges Support for Anti-Al-Shabaab Operations

Ceeldheer, Somalia — Somalia's defence minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi on Monday held talks with residents in the central town of Ceeldheer in the Galgaduud region, as government forces intensify operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Fiqi was accompanied by the commander of the Somali National Army, Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamed, as well as members of the federal parliament.

The meeting focused on security conditions in the area, ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab, local development, and the importance of public participation in Somalia's electoral process, according to officials.

The defence minister praised residents of Ceeldheer for their support of government forces and their role in what he described as efforts to liberate areas still under militant influence.

Somali army chief Ibrahim Mohamed also commended the local community for cooperating with security forces, urging them to strengthen collaboration to accelerate counter-insurgency operations and improve stability in the region.

The Somali government has been stepping up military operations against Al-Shabaab in central and southern Somalia, with support from local communities seen as a key component of its strategy.