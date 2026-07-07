Nigeria: Atiku, EU Envoy Discuss 2027 Elections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday met with the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, to discuss issues of mutual interest, with a strong focus on preparations for Nigeria's forthcoming general elections and continued economic cooperation.

Atiku disclosed details of the meeting in a post shared on his Facebook page, revealing that he hosted the EU envoy at his residence in Abuja.

According to the African, the discussions centred on strengthening relations between Nigeria and the European Union, particularly in the areas of democratic governance and economic development.

He said he appreciated the ambassador's visit and acknowledged the European Union's continued support for Nigeria's democratic process.

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"This afternoon, I had the honour of hosting His Excellency Ambassador Gautier Mignot, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, at my residence in Abuja," Atiku wrote.

"We engaged in productive discussions on issues of mutual interest between Nigeria and the EU, with particular emphasis on the upcoming general elections."

Atiku also commended the European Union for its sustained commitment to promoting credible elections in Nigeria and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's economy.

"I expressed my appreciation for the Ambassador's visit and for the European Union's ongoing commitment to supporting free, fair, peaceful, and credible elections, as well as efforts to strengthen Nigeria's economy," he added.