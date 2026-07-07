Ugandan MPs Condemn Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa, Divided Over Proposed Action Against South African Companies

Members of Ugandan Parliament have strongly condemned the rising wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, even as government confirmed that at least three Ugandans have been killed and evacuation flights continue bringing citizens home from the violence-hit country.

The legislators, speaking at Parliament of Uganda on Monday, described the attacks as shameful and urged that the matter be urgently debated when the House resumes sitting from recess on Tuesday.

They said the treatment of African migrants as enemies undermines continental unity and risks escalating diplomatic tensions.

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"They condemned the act by South African citizens of treating foreigners as enemies, saying it is shameful," the MPs said.

"They want the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday to have the matter placed on the Order Paper for discussion as MPs resume from recess," one of the legislators noted.

However, MPs remain divided on how Uganda should respond, particularly over calls to retaliate against South African companies operating in Uganda. Bubulo East MP John Musila was cited as supporting expulsion of the firms, while Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze warned that such a move would hurt Ugandan workers employed by those companies.

"MP Nambooze also said it is time for Ugandans to learn that they can also prosper in their own country and start moving away from the idea of leaving the country to look for jobs."

The parliamentary debate comes as government intensifies evacuation efforts following deadly unrest in South Africa, where anti-migrant protests have escalated into violence in several provinces.

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Haruna Kasolo confirmed that at least three Ugandans have been killed in the attacks, speaking after receiving the first group of 273 evacuees who arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard a Uganda Airlines charter flight.

"On a sad note, government regrets to report that three Ugandans lost their lives. Mr Wilbert Nuwamanya lost his life following an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province. The second individual, who is yet to be identified, lost his life in Cape Town, while there is also a third victim. Government is making arrangements to repatriate their bodies," Kasolo said.

The evacuees, many of whom said they escaped with only the clothes they were wearing, were received with emotional scenes at Entebbe as families reunited after days of uncertainty. Government said many returnees had lost businesses, homes and personal belongings during the unrest.

The evacuation was ordered by President Museveni and is being coordinated by multiple agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, security agencies, and the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria. Officials said the operation is fully state-funded, with additional flights expected.

Kasolo said government plans to meet the returnees with President Yoweri Museveni and assured them of reintegration support.

"To our returnees, we understand this is a difficult moment. We hope to secure an audience with the Head of State, President Yoweri Museveni, and we understand he is ready to meet you."

Uganda's Ambassador to South Africa Paul Amoru said many citizens had suffered severe losses, including destruction of property and forced abandonment of belongings.

"Many Ugandans have returned with nothing. Their properties were destroyed, while others were not allowed to carry any of their belongings," Amoru said.

Moses Kibombo, President of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa, praised the Uganda People's Defence Forces and the Chief of Defence Forces for supporting the evacuation mission, describing it as a coordinated regional response similar to previous operations in Sudan and South Sudan.

One returnee, Namugenyi Aisha, called for government support to help evacuees rebuild their lives in Uganda after losing all their possessions.

"All our properties were seized by South Africans, and we were left with nothing," she said.

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The violence in South Africa has triggered one of the largest regional repatriation efforts in recent years, with more than 900 arrests reported and several deaths linked to unrest following anti-migrant demonstrations that spread across multiple provinces. While some protests remained peaceful, others turned violent, targeting foreign-owned businesses.

The crisis has reignited long-standing concerns over xenophobic violence in South Africa, where migrants are often blamed for unemployment and social pressure despite representing a small share of the population.

Other African countries have also begun evacuations and diplomatic responses. Nigeria has indicated it will seek compensation for losses suffered by its citizens, while Ghana has raised diplomatic concerns following the killing of one of its nationals.

For Uganda, government says additional evacuation flights are expected as it races to bring home citizens still trapped in affected areas.