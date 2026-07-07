Kenya: Heavy Police Deployment, Checkpoints Bring Thika Road Traffic to a Crawl

Police will mount enhanced checkpoints across Nairobi in a major security operation ahead of the planned Saba Saba demonstration.

Nairobi — Thousands of commuters were stranded along the Thika Road corridor on Tuesday morning after police mounted extensive checkpoints and deployed heavily armed officers around the Kimbo area as part of heightened security ahead of the planned Saba Saba demonstrations.

Long queues of vehicles stretched along the highway from the early hours as security checks significantly slowed movement into Nairobi's Central Business District, leaving motorists and public transport passengers waiting for hours.

The deployment followed the National Police Service's announcement on Monday night that it would establish enhanced checkpoints across Nairobi to regulate both human and vehicular movement during the annual Saba Saba commemorations.

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"As a security measure, there will be enhanced police checkpoints on various roads within Nairobi city... to control both human and vehicular movement," the NPS said in a statement, urging members of the public to cooperate with officers.

The service said the measures were informed by previous Saba Saba commemorations, during which "some members of the public have caused breaches of the peace, thereby interfering with the normal conduct of business for those not participating in the demonstrations."

By Monday morning, heavily armed police maintained a visible presence around Kimbo, one of the main entry points into Nairobi, as the announced security operation took effect.

The deployment comes despite organisers insisting the demonstrations will proceed.

"Tomorrow Kenyans from all walks of life will commemorate Saba Saba, a historic milestone in the struggle for democracy, constitutionalism and accountable governance," organiser Elisha Ochieng said on Monday, adding that the protests are also intended to press for accountability over alleged abductions and last year's protest deaths.

Another organiser, Francis Owino, maintained that police had been notified of the planned procession in accordance with the law.

Police have, however, rejected that position.

"If you gather tomorrow anywhere, we will treat it as an unlawful assembly and we will deal with it," Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud warned.

The security operation follows widespread business closures and disruptions witnessed during last year's Saba Saba protests, when traders across Nairobi and several other towns shut their premises amid fears of violence, looting and vandalism.

Authorities have since maintained heightened vigilance around major demonstrations, with Monday's operation marking one of the largest visible police deployments on key routes into the capital ahead of this year's Saba Saba commemorations.