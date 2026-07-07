Kenya: Climate Change Forces Hippo Relocation As Kws Moves to End Human-Wildlife Conflict in Nyandarua

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched a major hippo translocation exercise in Nyandarua County after prolonged drought forced the animals out of their natural habitat, escalating human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The operation, being undertaken in partnership with the Nyandarua County Government and local communities, aims to relocate the hippos from Mukindu Dam in Rurii Location to a more suitable habitat where they can thrive while reducing the risk they pose to nearby residents.

According to KWS, the hippos were displaced from Lake Ol Bolossat--the only natural lake in Central Kenya--after the prolonged drought of 2023 caused the lake's water levels to recede significantly.

In search of permanent water, the animals migrated to Mukindu Dam, where they established a new refuge.

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However, as the hippos ventured out at night to graze, they increasingly raided nearby farms, damaging crops and raising the likelihood of dangerous encounters with residents.

The growing conflict heightened concerns over both community safety and the welfare of the displaced animals.

To address the situation, KWS has launched a hippo habituation and translocation programme designed to safely move the animals to a habitat better suited to their ecological needs while easing tensions between wildlife and surrounding communities.

The conservation agency said the initiative is intended to protect lives and livelihoods while ensuring the long-term survival of one of Kenya's most iconic aquatic mammals.

"The hippos' displacement highlights the growing impact of climate change on wildlife habitats and underscores the need for proactive conservation action," KWS said.

The agency noted that the exercise reflects broader efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change on biodiversity through science-based conservation strategies that protect both wildlife and the communities living alongside it.