Kenya: LSK Seeks Speedy Probe Into Murder of Advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki

7 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the killing of advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki as "a dark moment for the legal profession and the nation," demanding swift investigations and warning that it will relentlessly pursue accountability until those behind the murder are brought to justice.

In an interim statement issued on Monday, the society said the killing "casts a grim shadow on the state's duty to protect the lives of its citizens," as it urged detectives to conduct a thorough, expeditious and impartial investigation into the advocate's death.

Muthee, who practised under the name Edward Kariuki Law Advocates with offices along Kiambu Road, was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River on July 5.

"The Law Society of Kenya expresses its profound grief and deep concern following the tragic death of Mr. Edward Muthee Kariuki," the statement said, extending condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the wider legal fraternity.

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LSK said its Lawyer-Police Liaison Committee was already working closely with the deceased's family and engaging investigators, adding that it would continue providing updates as the inquiry progresses.

The society vowed to keep close watch over the investigations, saying it would "take all necessary legal, institutional, and advocacy measures to ensure that justice is not only done, but is manifestly seen to be done."

It also appealed to members of the public with information that could assist investigators to come forward.

"The Society remains steadfast in its commitment to the rule of law, the protection of advocates, and the administration of justice," LSK President Charles Kanjama said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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