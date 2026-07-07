Somalia: Somali, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties and Maritime Security

Mogadishu, July 7 — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss bilateral relations and regional security, Somalia's foreign ministry said.

According to a statement issued late Monday, the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding ties and cooperation between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

During the call, Prince Faisal reiterated the kingdom's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and political independence, the statement said.

The ministers also underscored the importance of safeguarding international maritime security and ensuring freedom of navigation, amid continuing concerns over shipping routes in the Red Sea and surrounding waters.

The conversation came as Somalia and Saudi Arabia continue to expand diplomatic and security cooperation on regional issues, including stability in the Horn of Africa and the security of key international maritime corridors.