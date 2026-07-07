Somalia: Northeastern Somali Regional Forces Deny Defections to Somaliland

7 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, July 7 — The command of the Darawiish forces of Somalia's Northeastern regional administration has denied reports that soldiers and a military vehicle defected to Somaliland, dismissing the claims as false.

In a statement dated July 6, the force accused Somaliland of spreading "fabricated reports" through the media and social media platforms, saying the claims had no basis in fact.

The command said its troops remained at their assigned positions and continued to defend areas under the administration's control.

It urged residents not to believe what it described as misinformation and called on the public to rely on official statements from the military command for accurate information.

The statement also praised the Darawiish forces for their role in protecting the region's borders and maintaining security.

The denial came after Somaliland authorities displayed two men in military uniform and a technical vehicle in the town of Oog, saying the soldiers had defected from the Northeastern regional forces and had been welcomed into Somaliland's security ranks.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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