Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Seeks Zulu, Xhosa Leaders' Intervention As Zimbabweans Fear Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned to South Africa's traditional leaders in an effort to curb escalating xenophobic attacks against Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals.

South Africa is grappling with xenophobic sentiments emanating from anti-migrant vigilante groups, who accuse foreign nationals of straining public services and economic opportunities.

This has prompted a wave of protests against migrants, which has seen violent attacks against the foreigners.

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In a media briefing at the ZANU PF headquarters on Monday, Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa is engaging Zulu and Xhosa leaders whose areas have become the hotbeds of xenophobia.

"A couple of weeks ago, the President was consulting with one of the young men in South Africa who has very good connections with the traditional rulers in Zululand and Xhosa.

"This is where there is a groundswell of weaponised poverty being used against each other, to see where the traditional leadership in those regions can come in and help us deal with that situation unfolding on the ground," said Mutsvangwa.

The Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has condemned the attacks against Africans by the locals.

Ironically, KwaZulu-Natal is one of the provinces rife with the wave of xenophobic attacks.

Organisations such as March and March, and the uMkhonto weSizwe, have used KZN as a launch pad for xenophobic attacks against undocumented foreigners.

Mutsvangwa said ZANU PF, which has been accused of being mollycoddled by South Africa's ANC, will not interfere in how the neighbouring country handles xenophobia.

"South Africa is still an independent country. It has got its own governance. It is a national jurisdiction. In as much as we have certain views about how certain issues should be handled, it is still very much a national question for South Africans.

"We still believe that there is a capability by the South African government to deal with the situation. We do not want to be seen as intrusive into the internal politics of South Africa," said Mutsvangwa.