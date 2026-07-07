Malawi: Delayed CDF Set to Ignite Parliament

The delayed disbursement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations is expected to dominate debate as Members of Parliament reconvene today for the Third Meeting of the 52nd Session, with opposition legislators vowing to press the government over what they describe as stalled development projects and worsening economic hardships facing Malawians.

The meeting, which runs until July 31, comes at a time when many constituencies are still waiting for the release of funds under the K5 billion CDF allocation, leaving numerous community projects either delayed or at a standstill.

Leader of the Opposition, Simplex Chithyola-Banda, said the opposition will use the parliamentary sitting to demand answers from the government over the delayed release of CDF resources, arguing that the delays are directly affecting communities that depend on the fund for essential development projects.

"Our priority will be issues affecting the welfare of Malawians. The delayed disbursement of Constituency Development Fund resources has affected development projects in many constituencies. Communities deserve to know why these funds have not been released and when they should expect them," said Chithyola-Banda.

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He said the opposition will also push the government to explain its handling of the economy amid rising prices of essential goods, high inflation, unemployment and continued pressure on household incomes.

"The cost of living continues to rise while many Malawians are struggling to put food on the table. Parliament has a responsibility to hold the Executive accountable and ensure that the concerns of ordinary citizens are addressed," he added.

The CDF has become one of the most critical sources of funding for small-scale infrastructure and community development projects across the country's 229 constituencies, financing classroom blocks, health facilities, bridges, markets, roads, boreholes and other initiatives identified by local communities.

Several legislators have in recent weeks publicly expressed frustration over the delays, warning that contractors remain unpaid while planned projects cannot commence, raising fears that some communities may miss out on development this financial year if the funds are not released soon.

Beyond the CDF, lawmakers are expected to scrutinise the government's management of the economy, with debates likely to focus on inflation, foreign exchange shortages, the rising cost of living, agricultural support programmes and the implementation of the national budget.

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The House is also expected to consider several bills, committee reports and ministerial statements, providing Members of Parliament an opportunity to question government ministers on key national issues.

The Third Meeting of the 52nd Session is expected to set the legislative agenda ahead of the next budget cycle, with analysts predicting robust exchanges between the government and the opposition over economic management and service delivery.

With development projects hanging in the balance and millions of Malawians grappling with economic challenges, today's sitting is widely expected to open with renewed pressure on the government to explain the delayed CDF disbursement and outline when constituencies can expect the long-awaited funds.