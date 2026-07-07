Malawi: Chaudhry's Alleged Fake Diplomatic Claims Take New Twist As Malawi First Demands Deportation

Businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry is facing mounting pressure after governance advocacy group Malawi First called on the government to deport him over allegations that he falsely presented himself as a diplomatic representative of Pakistan.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Malawi First president Bon Kalindo argued that Chaudhry's alleged conduct amounts to criminal impersonation, citing confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that he has never been an accredited diplomat or consular representative of Pakistan in Malawi.

Kalindo said the government's continued silence risks undermining the rule of law and public confidence in state institutions.

"Government's silence emboldens lawlessness," Kalindo said, adding that authorities should either revoke Chaudhry's citizenship, if the law permits, or prosecute him over the alleged misrepresentation.

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He maintained that decisive action is necessary to protect Malawi's international obligations and restore public trust.

The demand comes amid growing criticism from civil society organisations, including the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), which have recently raised concerns over what they describe as increasing impunity and weak accountability in public governance.

Malawi First was among organisations that convened on June 24 to press the Attorney General and other state institutions to act on the matter.

The group alleges that Chaudhry unlawfully enjoyed privileges reserved for accredited diplomats, including the use of diplomatic symbols, arguing that failure by authorities to intervene sets a dangerous precedent.

Beyond the diplomatic controversy, Malawi First also raised concerns over procurement governance at the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), warning against executive interference in procurement processes.

The organisation stressed that procurement decisions should remain independent and be conducted strictly in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act.

Kalindo also revisited the ongoing dispute surrounding the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase 9 contracts.

According to a report published by the Weekend Nation on June 13, 2026, three companies--Africa Green Economy Limited, Kumakoka Trading Company, and Loui Holdings Group (PTV) Limited--received nearly K1.4 billion in advance payments during the 2022/23 financial year but allegedly failed to supply the contracted materials.

Nyasa Times investigations have also linked Kumakoka Trading Company to Chaudhry, with governance experts previously calling for a thorough investigation into the company's role in the contract.

Malawi First cautioned against any opaque out-of-court settlement in the MAREP matter, arguing that such an outcome would disadvantage taxpayers and delay electricity access for rural communities.

"Public resources must be safeguarded, and any resolution must prioritise transparency, accountability and completion of the project," the organisation said.

The group also condemned what it described as delays in prosecuting businessman Assif Hannif Chothiya, who is accused of assaulting his workers in Limbe.

Kalindo noted that despite video footage allegedly showing injuries sustained by one of the victims, the matter has yet to make meaningful progress through the courts.

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He warned that failure to prosecute the case sends the wrong message that violence against vulnerable workers can go unpunished.

Malawi First has since called on the Attorney General to act on the allegations against Chaudhry, demanded greater transparency in ESCOM procurement and the MAREP litigation, urged stronger oversight of public institutions, and pressed for speedy justice in the Limbe assault case.

The organisation said the issues extend beyond individual personalities, arguing that they speak directly to the country's commitment to accountability, transparency and the rule of law.

"Procurement integrity, respect for human rights and adherence to the rule of law are non-negotiable pillars of democratic governance," Malawi First said, reaffirming its commitment to working alongside other civil society organisations to defend those principles.