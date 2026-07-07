Kenya: Police Seal Off Parliament, Tighten Security Across Nairobi CBD Ahead of Saba Saba

Police will mount enhanced checkpoints across Nairobi in a major security operation ahead of the planned Saba Saba demonstration.

Nairobi — Police and multi-agency security teams sealed off Parliament and mounted extensive security screening at key entry points into Nairobi's Central Business District on Tuesday, deploying anti-riot units, water cannons and razor wire ahead of planned Saba Saba demonstrations.

Security officers erected checkpoints across the city and restricted access to Parliament and other sensitive installations as authorities sought to prevent protesters from accessing key government facilities.

The heavy deployment forced commuters and motorists to undergo security screening before entering the CBD, with major roads experiencing delays as police vetted both pedestrians and vehicles.

The operation followed the National Police Service's announcement that it would heighten security across Nairobi, citing previous Saba Saba commemorations that had been marred by violence, looting and disruption of businesses.

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Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the restrictions were intended to safeguard critical infrastructure while allowing legitimate business to continue.

"There will be restricted areas like Parliament because we don't want intruders to go there and cause chaos. People can go about their business, but they will be allowed in after screening," Mohamud said.

He reiterated that authorities had not sanctioned the planned demonstrations and warned that anyone participating in unlawful gatherings would face police action.

"If you gather anywhere tomorrow, we will treat you as criminals. We are aware of plans to incite violence and engage in looting. We will deal with anyone involved firmly," he said.

Despite the warnings, protest organisers maintained that the demonstrations would proceed, insisting they had lawfully notified police of the planned march.

Activist Muteti Mulinge urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers, saying the demonstrations would commemorate the historic Saba Saba movement while demanding an end to alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and abductions.

"On Saba Saba... everyone should stay at home, and if you leave home, come to the streets," Mulinge said.

He said demonstrators intended to march to Parliament to present a petition demanding accountability over alleged human rights violations.

The planned protests have drawn mixed political reactions. Makadara MP George Aladwa urged Nairobi residents to stay away from the demonstrations, arguing that repeated protests disproportionately hurt casual workers and small businesses.

"We have said the government should provide security so people can continue with their work. Those who earn a daily wage should be allowed to work because some leaders mobilise protests but disappear when the day comes," Aladwa said.

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The heightened security operation comes amid heightened political tensions over governance, accountability and police conduct, with authorities maintaining that public order will be enforced while organisers insist the demonstrations are a constitutional exercise of the right to assemble peacefully.