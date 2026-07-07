Namibia: Zambezi Borders Reach Record Import and Export Values

Zambezi governor Dorothy Kabula-Simushi says there has been a notable increase of cargo passing through the Katima Mulilo and Ngoma borders.

This comes as import values reached a record of N$71 billion. Export values stood at N$20 billion during the 2025/2026 financial year.

Kabula-Simushi revealed this during the annual state of the region address on Monday.

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She said import and export activities that were happening via the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor during the previous financial year stood at N$52 billion and N$13 billion, respectively.

"This surge in trade serves as a strong indicator for the government to fast-track the implementation of the One Stop Border Post initiative. Significant progress was made on the establishment of the Katima Mulilo One Stop Border Post Project, marked by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Namibia and Zambia. A feasibility study was conducted by the Namibia Revenue Agency, and we wait to hear the outcome of that study," she said.

Kabula-Simushi said 30 683 heavy goods vehicles were weighed and screened at the Katima Mulilo weighbridge, of which 8 680 were overloaded within the 5% requirement.

She added that about 126 trucks were overloaded above 5%, which gives 8 806 overloaded trucks.

"All the 126 were charged and paid duty to the tune of N$406 000. Regarding general traffic offences, cross-border permits and dimensions, a total of424 summonses were issued, totalling N$667,150.00," she said.

She said the operating hours of the Katima Mulilo weighbridge operates from 08h00 to 17h00, as opposed to the Katima Mulilo Border, which is open 24/7.

"The trucks are moving around the clock while the weighbridge is closed. Secondly, the weighbridge is faced with a serious shortage of manpower with only four staff members. The weighbridge requires at least 12 staff members to be able to operate a 24 hour shift," she said.

According to Kabula-Simushi, plans are underway to upgrade the Katima Mulilo weighbridge to a multi-deck system, and to introduce 24-hour operations at both the Walvis Bay and Katima Mulilo weighbridges during the 2026/2027 financial year.

"Once finalised, the number of vehicles overloaded on our roads will be reduced significantly, and millions that are spent on the maintenance of the roads will be utilised and channelled to other important government projects," she said.

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Kabula-Simushi further revealed that the 15 conservancies in the region generated a revenue of N$33 million through conservation hunting and joint tourism ventures.

"An amount above N$3.7 million was reinvested into community development projects, contributing to improved livelihoods and infrastructure within local communities," she said.

She sais 90 predator-proof kraals valued at N$1.4 million were constructed with funding support from the Human Wildlife Conflict-Community Livelihoods Development Project and the Poverty-Oriented Support to Community Conservation in Namibia Project.

"On the negative side of wildlife conservation, about 563 incidents of human-wildlife conflict were reported compared to 411 incidents recorded in the previous year, indicating a significant increase of 152 cases," she said.