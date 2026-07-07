Zimbabwe: Woman Who Claimed U.S.$187,000 Investment in Husband's Home Wins Bigger Share, Not Ownership

A High Court judge has awarded a divorced woman a larger share of improvements made to her former husband's Norton property after she claimed to have poured more than £142,783 (about US$187,775) into its construction, but ruled that she could not take over the house.

Justice Philipa Phillips ruled that Angela Chawapiwa Mutapiri (née Mareverwa) is entitled to 65 percent of the value of the improvements made to Stand 5139 Knowe Phase 2 in Norton, while her former husband, Aaron Mutapiri, will retain 35 percent after the value of the undeveloped stand is deducted.

The court rejected Angela's bid to be awarded 80 percent of the property.

During the trial, Angela told the court she had financially carried the family for long periods while both parties lived and worked in the United Kingdom.

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She produced bank records showing she transferred £142,783.25 (approximately US$187,774.63) to her husband, saying the money was used to build the house. She also produced evidence showing she opened an account with a building supplier and spent a further £23,875.67 (about US$31,398.89) on construction materials.

According to her evidence, the house had to be rebuilt after poor workmanship forced some internal walls to be demolished.

Aaron disputed that the construction was solely financed by his former wife, insisting he also contributed to the project and arguing that both parties had bought their separate stands before their legal marriage.

He proposed that after deducting the value of the undeveloped stand, the remaining value of the property should be shared equally.

In delivering judgment, Justice Phillips found that although Angela had made substantial financial contributions, her claim that she had spent more than US$187,000 on a property valued at only US$90,000 could not justify giving her 80 percent ownership.

"This court finds that the plaintiff's averments that she has spent over US$187,000 on a property that has only been valued at US$90,000 is not sufficient basis for her to claim 80% of the defendant's property," the judge said.

Justice Phillips said it would be unfair to allow Angela to retain exclusive ownership of her own residential stand while also taking the bulk of her former husband's property.

"What is good for the goose is good for the gander. If the plaintiff gets to keep her stand exclusively, surely the defendant should also be entitled to retain the value of his undeveloped stand," the judge ruled.

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The court nevertheless found that Angela's financial contribution outweighed that of her former husband.

"The plaintiff does deserve just a little bit more credit. Whilst the defendant may have done some, the plaintiff's evidence shows that she certainly did more. Her evidence outweighs his," Justice Phillips said.

The judge concluded that awarding Angela 65 percent of the improvements, rather than the 50 percent proposed by Aaron or the 80 percent she sought, would be "fair".

The parties were customarily married in 2008 before solemnising their union under the Marriage Act in 2019. Their only child is now an adult.

Both acquired separate residential stands in Norton before their legal marriage. Angela's stand remained undeveloped, while Aaron built a near-complete house, cottage, borehole and perimeter wall on his property, although the couple never occupied it as their matrimonial home.

The court granted a decree of divorce, awarded the Mercedes-Benz ML 320 CDI to Angela and the Toyota Hilux to Aaron.

Justice Phillips also ordered that Stand 5139 be professionally valued within three months. Aaron was given six months to buy out Angela's share. If he fails to do so, Angela will have six months to buy him out, failing which the property will be sold on the open market. Each party was ordered to pay their own legal costs.