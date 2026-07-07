Nigeria: Police Confirm 30 Alleged Politically Motivated Killings in Osun

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed 30 cases of alleged politically motivated killings ahead of Aug. 15 governorship election in Osun state.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Anietie Iniedu, disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on the Channel TV programme "Morning Brief".

Speaking during the programme, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the FPRO said a few arrests had been made.

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He said some of the suspects were paraded by the police, and a few of them had been charged in court.

'From the complaints received, we cannot rule out the involvement of some politicians in the killings,' he said.

Iniedu, however, declined giving details of the cases, the suspects and their accomplices, as, according to him, doing so would amount to sub judice and a media trial.

He assured that the details would be provided when investigations are completed and when the cases in court are determined.

Reacting to alleged police complicity in the political crisis in the state, Iniedu said the police will never be part of any cover-up and will not shield any person involved in any crime.

"It is logical that when an election is coming up, there will be accusatory fingers pointed by the gladiators, particularly against the police.

"But I can assure you that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has given a marching order that any suspected criminal must be tracked, arrested and prosecuted," he said.

He recalled that the IGP recently visited Osogbo, the state capital, to address escalating political tensions and pre-election violence ahead of the governorship election.

Iniedu said the IGP met with the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, and key stakeholders to warn against thuggery and political violence.

"When we were in Oshogbo, the IGP met with every stakeholder. The Governor and the opposition made accusations and counter accusations.

"The posture of the IGP is that we will ncounteraccusations. and any form of breakdown of law and order.

"The IGP also warned parents to caution their children and wards to shun violence and desist from being used as tools to settle political scores," he said.

On the allegation of partisanship and shielding suspects made against the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, the FPRO said the IGP met the CP on the issue.

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According to him, the IG directed the commissioner on what to do and warned that he would not tolerate such back-and-forth accusations.

Iniedu said the IG's visit to the state was a huge success and already yielding fruits.

He disclosed that specialised units, drones, and helicopters have been deployed to Osun, and there is improved intelligence in collaboration with sister agencies.

Speaking on the strength of the NPF, the spokesperson said there are well over 400,000 active policemen across the country. (NAN)