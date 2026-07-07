Zimbabwe: JSC to Introduce Mobile Courts in Harare to Tackle Case Backlog

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to introduce mobile courts in Harare as part of efforts to reduce case backlogs and improve access to judicial services.

Speaking on the sidelines of a magistrates' swearing-in ceremony in Harare on Monday, Chief Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti said the initiative aims to decentralise the Magistrates' Courts and ease pressure on existing court stations.

"We are in the process of establishing what we call mobile courts," Muchuchuti said.

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"These are courts that will move into urban areas where we receive high volumes of cases, particularly in Harare Metropolitan Province and Harare South Province."

She said the mobile courts were among several measures being implemented by the JSC to improve the efficiency of the justice delivery system.

"These are some of the measures the Judicial Service Commission is putting in place to deal with the case backlog so that we can effectively manage the workload coming before our courts and ensure that we are ready to adjudicate all cases brought before us," she said.

Muchuchuti added that the commission was continuing with the decentralisation of courts to ensure judicial services were more accessible to communities across the country.

The planned rollout comes as Zimbabwe's courts grapple with growing caseloads, largely driven by an increase in drug-related offences and cybercrime.

"The heavy backlog is also influenced by what is happening in the country. We are receiving a significant number of drug-related cases, as well as many cases involving digital crimes. We must therefore be prepared to deal with these emerging offences," she said.

A total of 25 magistrates, comprising 15 males and 10 females, were sworn in on Monday to bolster the country's judiciary.

The development builds on reforms announced earlier this year when the JSC swore in 17 new magistrates to strengthen the bench.

At the March ceremony, Muchuchuti said the new judicial officers would be deployed across the country to improve access to justice and ensure courts remained fully operational despite staffing shortages.

Zimbabwe currently has about 268 magistrates against an approved establishment of 300, prompting the JSC to continue recruiting additional judicial officers while introducing new initiatives such as mobile courts to enhance service delivery.