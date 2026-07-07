Angola Participates in the 68th Series of Meetings of Wipo Member States

Luanda — A multi-sectoral Angolan delegation is participating in the Annual Informal Political Ministerial Dialogue and the 68th Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) taking place from the 6th to the 15th of this month, in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to a press release, the delegation, headed by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Albano Ferreira, includes the participation of Ambassador Ana Maria de Oliveira, representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, among other high-ranking Angolan state officials.

Angola's participation in the event underscores the Government's ongoing commitment to strengthening the institutional system and its Intellectual Property (IP) infrastructure, in order to contribute to the diversification and socio-economic development of the country.

Among Angola's main objectives in these high-level dialogues, the meeting between Minister Albano Ferreira and the Director-General of WIPO, Daren Tang, stands out, as well as participation in the debate on the theme "Ministerial perspective on bridge builders: innovation and creativity as drivers of the societies of the future".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also on the agenda, noteworthy is the visit to the Olympic Museum exhibition "Ahead of the Curve - Olympic Games: a century of innovation", in the city of Lausanne.

On the second day of work, Tuesday (7), during the intervention of the regional groups and Member States, Minister Albano Ferreira will deliver his speech within the framework of the 68th series of meetings of the WIPO assemblies.

Angola's strategy and actions in the "Annual Informal Political Ministerial Dialogue and 68th series of WIPO meetings" include bilateral meetings with counterparts from Algeria, Poland, as well as visits to the different management areas of the aforementioned International Organization.

Angola has been a member of WIPO since 1985 and a signatory to three (3) WIPO treaties. SC/DOJ