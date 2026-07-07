Nigeria: LP Hails A'court for Upholding Leadership

Abuja — The Labour Party has hailed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Judicial Division, delivered on July 2, 2026, describing it as a fresh judicial endorsement of the authority of its recognised national leadership under Senator Nenadi Usman to institute and manage legal proceedings on behalf of the party.

The ruling was delivered in Appeal No. CA/OW/104/2026: Labour Party & 14 Others v. Abia State Independent Electoral Commission & 4 Others, a pre-election dispute that originated from proceedings at the Federal High Court.

According to a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, the appeal was filed in the name of the Labour Party without the knowledge, approval, or authorisation of the party's recognised national leadership.

The statement explained that upon discovering the appeal, the National Legal Adviser, Mrs. Taiwo Mary Ajayi, Esq., instructed Mr. C. Okoroafor through a formal letter dated June 22, 2026, to represent the party and take steps to withdraw the matter.

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During proceedings at the Court of Appeal, two separate lawyers announced appearances on behalf of the Labour Party, prompting the court to demand documentary evidence establishing their authority to act for the party.

While Mrs. A. Oteh, who filed the appeal, presented a letter allegedly issued by Mr. C. K. Igara, who identified himself as the Labour Party's South-East Vice Chairman, Mr. Okoroafor relied on a formal authorisation letter issued by the National Legal Adviser on behalf of the party's recognised national leadership.

After reviewing the documents, the appellate court accepted the authority issued through the Office of the National Legal Adviser as the valid authorisation representing the Labour Party.

Consequently, Mrs. Oteh withdrew both her appearance for the party and the counter-affidavit previously filed in opposition to the application seeking the withdrawal of the appeal.

The court subsequently dismissed the appeal and awarded costs of ₦100,000 against counsel acting on the purported authority of Mr. Igara.

Reacting to the judgment, the Labour Party said the decision reinforced the legal principle that only the duly recognised national leadership of the party, acting through authorised officers, could engage legal counsel and initiate, defend, or sustain legal actions in the party's name.

The party further stated that the ruling effectively reaffirmed Senator Nenadi Usman's leadership as the authentic and legally recognised leadership of the Labour Party.

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It also vowed to continue challenging what it described as attempts by unauthorised individuals, including Barrister Julius Abure and Mr. C. K. Igara, to represent the party or conduct legal proceedings on its behalf without lawful authority.