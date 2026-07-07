South Africa: Media Statement - Fort Hare Must Focus On Resolving Governance Challenges, Committee Chairperson

press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries, Mr Makhi Feni, calls on the University of Fort Hare to resolve its governance challenges if it is to focus on academic programme and research output excellence.

Mr Feni said the recent happenings concerning court appearances do not bode well for the brand of the university as well as the academic programme. "We therefore call on the university to speedily resolve issues of the registration of the Eastern Cape premier and not allow straightforward matters to compromise the image of the institution," said Mr Feni.

He added: "The Vice Chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu remains on suspension with serious governance lapses. The court matters should not even be happening as registration criteria and qualifications should be sole preserve of the university."

The University of Fort Hare lost a case against Premier Oscar Mabuyane regarding deregistration for his MA studies, a program through-which he applied using recognition of prior learning method, acceptable in the national qualifications framework.

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The committee notes the ruling and calls for a speedy resolution to these matters. "We accept the right to appeal will always be there in case the university wanted to take that route, but if they do, it must be done advisably and reservedly. As the committee we are keen on matters of the burned building, court processes concerning university staff regarding assassinations. These are the things that should occupy the university," concluded Mr Feni.