Kenya: Rwandese Hitayezu Beats Locals to Clinch Coast Open 'Barry Cup'

Nairobi — Rwandese Jean D'Amour Hitayezu held his nerve in the final round to win the NCBA Coast Open 'Barry Cup' with a three-round total of 210 (-3) on Sunday, during the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship played at the Mombasa Golf Club.

Hitayezu finished two shots clear of Nakuru Golf Club's John Kamaisi, the current leader on the KAGC rankings, who carded 212 (-1) after rounds of 65, 73 and 74.

Despite setting the pace early with an opening-round 65, Kamaisi could not maintain the momentum over the final two rounds, allowing Hitayezu to take control on the last day.

Windsor's Elvis Muigua finished third on 217 (+4), with Wasim Ali of Vet Lab Sports Club fourth on 219 (+6) and Josphat Rono of Golf Park Golf Club fifth on 220 (+7).

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Hitayezu's victory lifted him to 11th in the 2026 KAGC rankings with 342 points, while Kamaisi continues to lead the standings on 809.20 points, extending his advantage at the top despite the second-place finish in Mombasa.

Muthaiga Golf Club's Jay Sandhu sits second on 640.00 points, Elvis Muigua remains third with 495.26 points, Eugine Wafula is fourth on 472.26 points, and William Odek rounds out the top five on 409.56 points.

Attention now shifts to the highly anticipated Kenya Swing tournaments, beginning with the Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy at Limuru Country Club from July 17-19, followed by the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Royal Nairobi Golf Club from July 23-26, before concluding with the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship from July 30 - August 2.

The events are expected to play a decisive role in the race for the KAGC title, with valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking and Order of Merit points on offer as players battle for supremacy in the second half of the season.

Elsewhere, the NCBA Golf Series continued on Saturday with Kitale Golf Club's Monthly Mug serving as the latest qualifying event for the Grand Finale.

Playing off handicap 21, Willie Kwambai emerged as the overall winner after carding 67 nett, while Wilson Wafula claimed the gross winner title with 78 gross.

Patrick Shikuku won Division One with 71 nett off handicap 11, while Nick Mwai and Margaret Wabuge won Divisions Two and Three with 68 nett and 71 nett, respectively.

Kwambai, Wafula, Shikuku, Mwai and Wabuge have earned their spots for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, set for Karen Country Club on 28 November.

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Action in the series continues in the same region with the Nyanza Golf Club Mug giving golfers another chance to book qualification slots on 18 July.