South Africa: Taxi Group Sidelines Foreign Drivers As Tensions Rise

The Faraday Taxi Association has told members to stop foreign drivers from operating taxis until further notice because of growing tensions around immigration.

Gauteng transport officials say they are working with taxi operators to reduce violence, improve licensing and shut down illegal taxi operations.

The Faraday Taxi Association has suspended foreign national taxi drivers and operators from working until further notice.

The decision comes as tensions over immigration continue to grow in parts of South Africa.

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In a notice sent to members, the association urged taxi owners to stop foreign drivers from operating immediately.

Faraday Taxi Association general secretary WS Mabuza said the move was taken because of the current situation involving illegal immigration and recent protests.

"Due to the illegal immigrants' situation, we ask members to protect their taxis and drivers, especially if the driver is a foreigner, by stopping the driver from operating with immediate effect until further notice," the notice reads.

The announcement follows recent protests linked to immigration and the 30 June deadline that sparked demonstrations in several areas.

The Faraday Taxi Association is one of Johannesburg's largest taxi organisations and operates from the busy Faraday Taxi Rank in the city centre, where thousands of commuters travel every day.

The association has also faced challenges linked to ongoing taxi violence that has affected both operators and passengers.

Last week, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visited the association to discuss the problems facing the taxi industry.

She met operators to hear their concerns and discuss ways to improve services, reduce delays and deal with licensing backlogs.

Some of the delays have been blamed on slow municipal processes, while others involve operational challenges within the industry.

Diale-Tlabela said the department wants to meet taxi operators where they work instead of waiting for complaints to reach government offices.

"This programme allows us to meet operators where they work, verify whether we are meeting their needs and give them space to raise concerns," she said.

The MEC also raised concerns that too few operators are taking part in the national Taxi Recapitalisation Programme, which was introduced to replace old and unsafe minibuses with newer vehicles.

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She said officials are engaging the industry to understand why many operators are not participating.

"While legal avenues exist, lasting solutions require dialogue and collaboration within the industry," she said.

The department is also working with municipalities to tackle the rapid growth of illegal and informal taxi ranks, particularly in the Johannesburg central business district.

According to the Gauteng government, improving licensing systems and reducing illegal operations are key to creating a safer and more stable taxi industry.

Diale-Tlabela said the government wants to strengthen the taxi industry as an important part of South Africa's public transport system.

"The taxi industry is a critical public service that must operate within a lawful and stable environment," she said.

"We are here to listen, resolve challenges and ensure that we deliver effectively. Where we fall short, we will correct."

She said the department will continue working closely with the Faraday Taxi Association over the coming months to resolve long standing challenges, monitor progress and improve services.

"Our responsibility is to ensure proper licensing, eliminate illegal operations and create a safe, regulated environment for all," she said.