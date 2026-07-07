South Africa: Ramaphosa Promises Better Pay and Benefits for Traditional Leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa says traditional leaders should receive salaries, medical aid and pension benefits similar to other public servants as the government rolls out changes.

The African National Congress is stepping up its election campaign while also finalising mayoral candidates for key metros ahead of the local government elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that traditional leaders across South Africa will eventually receive better salaries, medical aid and pension benefits.

He said the improvements will happen over time as the government introduces the changes in stages.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday during an African National Congress election campaign in the Chris Hani District in the Eastern Cape.

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The president first met traditional leaders before joining party volunteers and supporters as the African National Congress steps up its campaign ahead of the local government elections.

Ramaphosa was joined by African National Congress Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane when he visited King Dalindyebo Matanzima at the Qamata Great Place in Cofimvaba.

The visit formed part of the party's efforts to strengthen its relationship with traditional leaders, who play an important role in many rural communities.

Addressing supporters, Ramaphosa said traditional leaders are public servants who deserve to be treated fairly.

He said the government already has structures that decide salaries and benefits for public office bearers, including traditional leaders.

"We as government leaders, including kings and queens and other traditional leaders, are all public servants. Our salaries are determined by the structures which determine our salaries. Even when it comes to medical aid benefits, there is a committee responsible for that," he said.

Ramaphosa said the government wants every traditional leader to receive decent pay and proper benefits.

"We, as the government, want everyone to receive a decent salary, including medical aid benefit, and a decent pension fund. All these things are being introduced in incremental measures. Eventually these things will materialise for everyone," he said.

He also said the government remains committed to protecting and strengthening the institution of traditional leadership.

Ramaphosa said traditional leaders continue to play an important role in South Africa's democracy and in the development of local communities.

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He said the government is also working to deal with the legacy of apartheid, which interfered with traditional leadership structures for many years.

South Africa has hundreds of recognised traditional leaders, including kings, queens, principal traditional leaders, senior traditional leaders and headmen and headwomen. Many play an important role in resolving community disputes, preserving culture and working with the government on development projects.

The president's visit came as the African National Congress continued preparing for the local government elections.

The party is finalising its list of mayoral candidates for key metros across the country.

Interviews have already taken place at Luthuli House, while candidates in the Western Cape were interviewed over the weekend.

The African National Congress says it wants to choose strong candidates who can help rebuild support and improve service delivery in municipalities.