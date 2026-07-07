South Africa: SAPS Needs More Resources to Stop Skilled Officers From Moving to Better-Paid Jobs

Resource shortages have made it difficult for the police to fulfil their mandate, and highly skilled officers are moving to jobs that pay more. To stop the brain drain, more funds need to be urgently injected into the SAPS.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is responsible for ensuring that the citizens of South Africa are protected against any harm and that they feel safe wherever they are. This is a constitutional mandate under section 205(3) of the Constitution.

The protection extends to all people who live in South Africa. It is a fact that there is a plethora of illegal, undocumented or documented foreign nationals who live and work in South Africa, and the citizens of South Africa are compelled to share the limited resources such as medical services, work spaces, schools and more with them.

Furthermore, the police must protect everyone equally while ensuring that those who are in the country illegally are arrested and deported back to their respective countries.

However, the police have raised concerns over the years about inadequate resources linked to budgetary constraints. The shortage of resources was also mentioned by the outgoing Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Patekile, who highlighted "severe staff shortage, budget cuts and the poaching of trained police officers".

Patekile issued a clarion call for SAPS funding to put more boots on the ground. However, it may be impossible to have more boots on the ground if the...