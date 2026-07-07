South Africa: SA's Next Great Democratic Project - - the Renewal of Local Government

Despite some progress from 1994, many municipalities have become symbols of institutional decline. To halt this decline will require new municipal reform that will encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

The debate around local government in South Africa has become increasingly polarised. Every time another municipality collapses under the weight of financial mismanagement, political instability, decaying infrastructure, or corruption, a familiar refrain emerges: municipalities functioned better under apartheid.

It is a provocative statement, but also deeply misleading.

The apartheid municipal system was never designed to serve all South Africans. It was engineered to entrench racial privilege. White municipalities enjoyed reliable revenue, world-class engineering capacity, modern infrastructure, and effective administration because they existed to serve a privileged minority. Black townships and the Bantustans were deliberately deprived of investment, denied economic opportunities, and governed through weak local authorities that possessed neither adequate resources nor democratic legitimacy.

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The apparent efficiency of apartheid municipalities was therefore built upon systematic exclusion. One cannot separate administrative performance from the political economy that sustained it.

South Africa's democratic local government system was created to reverse this injustice. Section 152 of the Constitution assigns municipalities a transformative mandate: to provide democratic and accountable government, ensure sustainable service delivery, promote social and economic development, create a safe and healthy environment, and encourage meaningful community participation.

Few constitutions in the world place such an ambitious developmental responsibility on local...