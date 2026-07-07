South Africa: Lacquered Beef Short Rib With Noodles, Spring Onion and Red Peppers

Short rib is a tough cut of beef, but one of the most flavourful parts of the animal. Given lots of time, it becomes a delicious meal. In this recipe, Asian ingredients turn it into a sweetly spicy delight.

Lacquering, in cuisine, is the technique of cooking meat (chicken, duck or pork, chiefly) in a sauce that includes sugar of some kind, often honey, so that it attains a glossy sheen. When other ingredients that imbue colour are added, the dish gains additional visual appeal, as well as the impact on the palate.

Two key things: you need lots of time, and plenty of liquid (or to top it up to prevent it drying out). But the aromatics in the cooking broth, as well as the sweet, wet ingredients, are what turns the dish into something special.

In this instance, there's no honey in it, but I did use brown sugar, molasses and sweet Indonesian soy sauce. That may seem a lot, but to balance the sweetness there's a hint of dark soy too, as well as fresh ginger, garlic, chilli, a little fish sauce and fresh lime juice.

For a weeknight supper, put it on in the morning to cook very gently while you go about your day. It might be best to plan ahead and put the short rib in to marinate in the fridge the night before. I served it with noodles as described below.

(Serves...