Liberia: Senator Mcgill Presses Executive Mansion to Disclose Funding Behind President Boakai's Karpower Private Jet Flight to Turkey

Monrovia — Senator Nathaniel McGill has called for transparency from the Boakai administration following President Joseph Boakai's departure for the Republic of Türkiye aboard a private aircraft linked to Turkish energy company Karpowership.

In a statement issued on his Facebook page a day after the President left the country, the Margibi County Senator said the circumstances surrounding the use of the aircraft warrant public clarification. Senator McGill argued that because Karpowership has spent years seeking business opportunities with the Liberian government, the administration should openly disclose the financial and logistical arrangements connected to the President's travel in order to remove any perception of secrecy or preferential treatment.

"The questions being raised today are not political attacks; they are questions rooted in accountability and transparency. When a sitting President boards a private aircraft belonging to a company that has repeatedly sought major government contracts, Liberians deserve to know every detail surrounding that arrangement. We must know whether the aircraft was chartered by government, donated as a courtesy, or provided under another understanding. These are matters that go directly to public trust because every action involving the presidency must remain above suspicion, regardless of who occupies the office," Senator McGill declared.

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President Boakai departed Roberts International Airport on Sunday for an official working visit to Türkiye aboard an aircraft bearing the Karpowership name. The trip has since attracted widespread political attention because the Turkish energy company has maintained a longstanding interest in securing a power generation agreement with Liberia, making the President's choice of transportation a matter of significant public interest.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Boakai's visit is intended to deepen diplomatic and economic relations between Liberia and Türkiye. The Mansion said the Liberian leader is expected to hold bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, focusing on trade and investment, infrastructure development, healthcare, agriculture, education, energy, technical cooperation and other areas of mutual interest. The President is also expected to meet Turkish business executives and investors in an effort to market Liberia as an attractive investment destination while encouraging increased private sector participation in the country's development agenda.

Although the Executive Mansion outlined the objectives of the President's overseas mission, it did not indicate who arranged the use of the aircraft, whether the Government of Liberia chartered the jet commercially, or whether Karpowership's proposed electricity project forms part of the discussions expected during the visit.

The absence of those details has fuelled growing public debate, with critics insisting that the government should provide a comprehensive explanation.

Senator McGill maintained that openness from the Executive Branch would quickly settle the matter, arguing that transparency is the most effective way to preserve public confidence whenever government officials engage with private companies that have existing or potential commercial interests before the state.

"No responsible democracy should expect its citizens to ignore circumstances that naturally raise legitimate concerns. If there is absolutely nothing improper about this travel arrangement, then government should have no difficulty disclosing who paid for the aircraft, what agreements exist between Liberia and Karpowership, and whether any discussions concerning future business opportunities are taking place during this visit. Transparency is not optional when public confidence is at stake; it is an obligation owed to every Liberian taxpayer," Senator McGill continued.

The latest controversy has also revived memories of Karpowership's complicated relationship with Liberia's electricity sector. The Turkish company first pursued a power purchase agreement under former President George Weah in 2018, proposing to supply electricity through

a floating power plant under a long-term take-or-pay arrangement. The proposal generated strong opposition from several international development partners, who cautioned that the agreement could impose substantial financial obligations on the Liberia Electricity Corporation while exceeding the country's actual electricity demand. Following sustained donor concerns, the proposal was ultimately shelved.

After President Boakai assumed office in 2024, Karpowership again sought to revive discussions with the Liberian government. Correspondence from the company indicated that meetings were held with senior government officials after an initial engagement with the President, while discussions also involved the Liberia Electricity Corporation and the National Port Authority.

Reports later suggested that LEC management under then-Chief Executive Officer Monie Captan declined to proceed with the proposal, though questions resurfaced after references to Karpowership appeared in subsequent national budget documents, prompting Senate debate and calls for legislative investigation.

Against that backdrop, the President's decision to travel aboard an aircraft associated with the same company has intensified scrutiny from opposition politicians, governance advocates and segments of the public, many of whom argue that the administration should eliminate speculation by publishing the full details surrounding the travel arrangement. While no evidence has been presented alleging wrongdoing, observers contend that the circumstances alone justify greater public disclosure.

Senator McGill said the debate extends beyond the President's current visit and instead raises broader questions about standards of governance, ethical conduct and the relationship between public officials and private entities seeking government business.

"The issue before us extends far beyond one international trip. It speaks to the standards we expect from our highest public officials whenever private companies with commercial ambitions interact with government. Liberia has worked hard to strengthen public confidence in governance, procurement and investment decisions. That confidence can only be preserved when every transaction involving senior officials is fully disclosed and subjected to public scrutiny. The Liberian people deserve complete answers--not assumptions, not speculation and certainly not silence," McGill asserted.

Meanwhile, prominent human rights lawyer and former presidential candidate, Tiawan Gongloe, has criticized President Boakai over reports that the President travelled aboard a private jet, describing the action as a conflict of interest and an impeachable offense.

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Gongloe argued that the President's decision to use a privately owned aircraft raises serious ethical concerns and sends the wrong message about accountability and transparency in public office.

"The president riding a private plane is a clear conflict of interest and an impeachable offense. It lowers the image of Liberia to have our president do this; it's a really bad example," Gongloe said.

He maintained that the country's highest office must remain above actions that could create public perceptions of undue influence or compromise. He contended that public officials, particularly the President, should avoid situations that may raise questions about the independence of their decisions or the propriety of benefits received from private individuals or entities.

According to Gongloe, the Presidency carries significant national and international responsibilities, and every action taken by the Head of State is subject to public scrutiny. He said maintaining high ethical standards is essential to preserving confidence in government institutions and protecting Liberia's reputation.

Karpowership remains one of the world's largest operators of floating power plants, supplying electricity to numerous countries across Africa, Asia and other regions. The company has also attracted international attention in recent years following electricity disruptions in Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau that were linked to disputes over unpaid government obligations. At the same time, it continues to pursue additional energy opportunities elsewhere on the continent, including reported negotiations in Ghana and Kenya.