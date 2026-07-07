Tanzania Seeks to Transform the Ditf Into a Hub for Innovation, Technology, Global Trade

Dar es Salaam — TANZANA'S Vice President, Emmanuel Nchimbi, has said the government's vision is to transform the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) from a traditional product exhibition into a global hub for innovation, research, technology, and international trade by 2050.

Speaking during the climax of the 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, popularly known as Sabasaba, Nchimbi said the annual event should evolve into a platform that brings together investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs while serving as a launchpad for Tanzanian products targeting global markets.

He noted that achieving this vision will require continued improvements to the country's business environment and ensuring industries have adequate access to capital. He also called on financial institutions to expand affordable financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enable more businesses to increase production and strengthen their competitiveness.

Earlier, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said Tanzania's exports of goods and services have continued to grow significantly. She reported that the country's total exports have reached approximately 18.6bn US dollars, with merchandise exports accounting for 11bn US dollars, representing an 11 percent increase.

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Meanwhile, the Director General of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), Dr. Latipha Mohamed Khamis, said that over the past 50 years, the Sabasaba Trade Fair has generated business and investment opportunities worth approximately 129.31tri/-. She noted that the exhibition has made a substantial contribution to Tanzania's economic growth by promoting trade, investment, and industrial development.