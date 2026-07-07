Tanzania: Yas, ZTE Launch High-Speed Internet Services for Businesses and Institutions

Dar es Salaam — BUSINESSES, households, and institutions across Tanzania are expected to benefit from high-speed 5G internet services through an installment payment plan following a partnership between Yas Tanzania and ZTE, launched today at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (SabaSaba).

Under the partnership, customers will be able to own a ZTE 5G router by making an initial payment of 80,000/-, followed by monthly installments of 80,000/- for 12 months. Each monthly payment will include an unlimited internet package with speeds of up to 10 Mbps, a move aimed at expanding access to reliable internet services for individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Speaking during the launch event, Yas Tanzania's Sales and Internet Devices Manager, Imelda Edward, said the initiative seeks to address the affordability challenge that has prevented many Tanzanians from accessing quality internet services.

She noted that communication services today are no longer simply about connecting to the internet, but about creating economic and social opportunities through technology.

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"Reliable internet empowers entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, enables students to access digital education, helps professionals work more efficiently, and allows families to stay connected. Through our partnership with ZTE, we are making next-generation technology accessible to more Tanzanians while accelerating digital inclusion across the country," said Imelda.

She added that for many businesses, internet connectivity has become as essential as electricity, serving as the foundation for digital payments, e-commerce, customer service, and day-to-day business operations.

"Every online order, every digital payment, and every interaction with a customer depends on reliable internet. By partnering with ZTE, we are providing businesses with digital solutions that will enable them to compete, innovate, and expand their operations," she said.

Speaking on behalf of ZTE, Wen Jiahao said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to affordable, modern communications technologies across Tanzania.

"ZTE is proud to partner with Yas Tanzania to bring next-generation communication services closer to Tanzanians. By combining our innovative 5G technology with Yas' extensive network coverage and broad customer base, we are making high-speed, reliable internet more accessible to individuals, families, and businesses, enabling them to participate fully in the country's rapidly growing digital economy," he said.

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The initiative comes as Tanzania continues to experience growth in its digital economy, driven by increasing use of digital payments, expanded access to online government services, and rising demand for reliable internet for education, business, and work-related activities.

Yas Tanzania said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen the country's digital infrastructure through continued expansion of its 4G and 5G networks, while introducing solutions that connect more Tanzanians to opportunities within the digital economy.

Visitors to the Yas pavilion at this year's SabaSaba exhibition will have an opportunity to experience the capabilities of the ZTE 5G Router and learn more about the installment-based ownership plan. The router will also be available at all Yas retail outlets nationwide.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to increase access to affordable high-speed internet, empower entrepreneurs to improve productivity, and enable more Tanzanians to participate in the country's expanding digital economy.