Rwanda: How Rwanda's Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme Is Redefining National Security and Development

opinion

Every nation defines security differently. For Rwanda, it extends beyond military strength to ensuring that citizens access healthcare, clean water, decent housing, education, and economic opportunity. This vision is reflected in the Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme, where Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police, local governments, healthcare professionals, and communities work together to improve lives. This demonstrates that lasting security is built through inclusive development and human well-being.

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This reflects an important reality: sustainable security cannot exist where communities lack essential services. Originally launched as Army Week in 2009, the initiative evolved into the RDF Citizen Outreach Programme in 2018 before becoming the Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme in 2024.

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Over the years, it has grown into one of Rwanda's flagship people-centred development and human security initiatives. Since its launch, defence and security institutions have constructed homes for vulnerable families, built bridges and roads connecting isolated communities, expanded clean water systems, established schools and early childhood development centres, reclaimed degraded land, planted millions of trees, donated livestock, strengthened community cooperatives, and delivered free specialised medical services across the country. These interventions address many of the social and economic challenges that often undermine long-term stability.

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The recently concluded 2026 programme further demonstrated the scale of this commitment. Conducted from March to July, it provided free medical services to 33,142 patients nationwide, including 3,698 cataract surgeries that restored sight and improved thousands of lives. Defence and security institutions also built 80 houses for vulnerable families, constructed three bridges, one school, 15 classrooms, and 18 latrines, expanded access to clean water through a 4.2-kilometre pipeline and 10 water pumps, and provided two boats to communities in Rusizi and Nyamasheke. To strengthen livelihoods, 910 goats and six cows were distributed to vulnerable households, while community cooperatives, anti-crime clubs, and community policing committees received financial and skills support. The programme also planted more than 19.2 million trees, reinforcing environmental protection as a pillar of national security and long-term resilience.

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The citizen outreach programme is a strategic investment in human security, recognising that lasting peace depends on meeting people's basic needs through decent housing, healthcare, clean water, infrastructure, and sustainable livelihoods.

Its success is rooted in a collaborative model that unites defence and security institutions, government agencies, development partners, and communities. Citizens identify priorities, contribute labour, and take ownership of projects, strengthening accountability, local ownership, and trust in public institutions.

The programme also reinforces Rwanda's social contract by fostering direct engagement between communities and those responsible for their protection. It reflects the evolving role of modern defence and security institutions, which increasingly contribute to humanitarian assistance, infrastructure development, environmental protection, and public health alongside their core security responsibilities.

By combining development, partnership, and community participation, Rwanda demonstrates that sustainable security is built not only through strong institutions but also through trust, shared responsibility, and inclusive development.

The timing of the programme during the Kwibohora celebrations is deeply symbolic.

Liberation was never simply about ending war. It was about creating the conditions for every Rwandan to live with dignity, security, and opportunity. The programme transforms that vision into practical action by delivering projects that improve lives and strengthen communities.

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Its greatest achievement cannot be measured only by the number of houses built, bridges completed, or patients treated. Its lasting legacy lies in demonstrating that our security institutions are not only protectors of national sovereignty but also partners in national development.

When soldiers build homes, police officers support community projects, engineers construct bridges, doctors restore sight, and clean water reaches underserved villages, security becomes visible not only through protection but also through development.

As Rwanda advances toward Vision 2050, the programme offers an important lesson beyond its borders: lasting peace is strengthened not only by safeguarding national frontiers but also by investing in people's welfare, dignity, and opportunity. Ultimately, the strongest defence a nation can build is one where every citizen feels protected, empowered, and able to contribute to national progress.

The writer is a communication specialist.