Rwanda: Artificial Intelligence, Books and Jobs

opinion

As Rwanda advances its ambition to become a knowledge-based economy, momentum is growing around the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Agency. While much attention has focused on AI's role in driving innovation, an equally important question remains: can an AI Agency become a catalyst for Rwanda's creative industries and meaningful job creation for young people?

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President Paul Kagame has consistently emphasized that Rwanda's future prosperity will be built on innovation, skills, and human capital. In an increasingly digital world, artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the defining technologies of our time. Countries that invest early in AI research, training, and application are positioning themselves to compete in the global economy.

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For Rwanda, the opportunity extends beyond software development. AI has the potential to transform sectors such as publishing, media, education, film, music, design, and cultural preservation. These industries are often overlooked in discussions about economic growth, yet they employ thousands of young people and contribute significantly to national identity.

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Recent discussions at international publishing conferences have highlighted AI's growing influence on the book industry. Publishers are using AI to improve editing, translation, audiobook production, marketing, and distribution. Rather than replacing human creativity, these tools are helping authors and publishers reach wider audiences and work more efficiently.

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This presents a major opportunity for Rwanda's book sector, where the limited domestic market remains a key challenge. AI-powered translation could enable books written in Ikinyarwanda to be translated into English, French, and Swahili more quickly and affordably, expanding their reach to regional and international readers. At the same time, high-quality translation into local languages could make global works more accessible to Rwandan audiences.

An AI Agency could also help preserve Rwanda's cultural heritage by digitizing and organizing oral histories, traditional stories, historical documents, and educational materials into national knowledge repositories. This would protect these resources for future generations while ensuring African knowledge helps shape the development of future AI systems.

Another area of promise is audiobooks; with smartphone usage continuing to grow across Africa, audio content is becoming increasingly popular. AI-assisted narration technologies could help publishers convert books into accessible audio formats at lower costs, creating new revenue streams and reaching readers who may not have access to physical books.

AI should not be viewed solely through the lens of automation. While some tasks may become more efficient, entirely new professions are emerging. Data annotators, AI trainers, digital archivists, language specialists, audiobook producers, content strategists, and digital rights managers are just a few examples of careers that did not exist at scale a decade ago.

Minister Paula Ingabire has repeatedly stressed the importance of ensuring that technology serves people and creates opportunities for inclusive growth. That principle is especially relevant as the country explores AI investments. The goal should not simply be technological advancement, but the creation of practical opportunities that improve livelihoods and expand participation in the economy.

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For young Rwandans, particularly those with talents in writing, storytelling, design, publishing, and media, an AI Institute could become a bridge between creativity and technology. It could provide training, research opportunities, incubation programmes, and partnerships that help creative professionals thrive in a rapidly changing global market.

The real measure of success will not be the number of algorithms developed or research papers published. It will be whether Rwanda can use AI to empower its people, strengthen its cultural industries, and create sustainable jobs. If approached strategically, an AI Institute could become more than a technology center; it could become a national engine for creativity, innovation, and economic transformation.

The writer is a publisher and author.