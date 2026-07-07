Rwanda: Sources - Niyigena Agrees to Egyptian Premier League Move

Rwanda international defender Clément Niyigena has agreed to join Egyptian Premier League side Smouha SC on a two-year contract, sources have told Times Sport.

The 25-year-old became a free agent after his contract with APR FC expired at the end of the 2025/26 season. Since then, he has attracted interest from several clubs, with Smouha SC becoming the first to formally open negotiations.

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Discussions began while Niyigena was in Cairo with the Rwanda national team, Amavubi, for a training camp. By the time the camp concluded, the two parties had reached an agreement.

Unlike the rest of the Amavubi squad, Niyigena did not return to Kigali, opting instead to remain in Egypt with his agent to finalize the transfer.

Although several clubs expressed interest in signing the defender, Times Sport understands that he chose Smouha SC, where he is expected to sign a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2028.

Niyigena has established himself as one of Rwanda's most reliable defenders during his time at APR FC, playing a key role in the club's domestic success.

At international level, however, he has found regular starts harder to come by, serving as a backup option under head coach Stephen Constantine behind Phanuel Kavita and Thierry Manzi.