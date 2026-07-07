Kenya: Registrar Grants Provisional Registration to Eight New Political Parties Ahead of 2027 Elections

Nairobi — The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has granted provisional registration certificates to eight new political parties, clearing them to begin building national structures and recruiting members.

Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou presented the provisional certificates during a ceremony at the ORPP headquarters in Nairobi Monday, saying the parties had met the legal requirements for provisional registration under the Political Parties Act.

The newly provisionally registered parties are Alliance for Democratic Association (ADA), People Salvation Party of Kenya (PSP-K), Neema Congress Party (NCP), One Nation Movement (ONM), Shikana Frontliners for Unity Party (SFUP), National Forum Party (NFP), People Prosperity Party (PPP) and National Integration Party (NIP).

Lorionokou challenged the new political outfits to distinguish themselves through policy-driven leadership rather than merely adding to the country's growing list of political parties.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The certification today must not be just adding to the political parties numbers, but critically as entities that stand for governance, meaningful inclusion and are keen on transformation and sustainability," he said.

He urged the founding officials to remain faithful to their parties' founding ideologies while offering practical solutions to Kenya's governance and socio-economic challenges.

Assistant Registrar Florence Birya reminded party officials that obtaining provisional registration marked only the beginning of the compliance process.

She said the parties must continue meeting statutory obligations, including maintaining proper records, recruiting members in compliance with data protection laws, establishing internal governance systems and promoting the inclusion of women, youth, persons with disabilities and other special interest groups in leadership positions.

Birya further reminded the officials that they have 270 days from the date of certification to meet the legal requirements for full registration as stipulated under the Political Parties Act.

To attain full registration, the parties will be required to establish functional national and county offices, recruit members across the required number of counties, constitute inclusive governing organs and demonstrate sound records and data management systems.

The compliance sessions were coordinated by Head of Registration Locha Erukudi alongside officials from various ORPP departments, who guided party representatives on the legal and administrative requirements for transitioning from provisional to full registration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party officials welcomed the guidance from the Registrar's office and pledged to embark on nationwide membership recruitment and establishment of party structures within the statutory timelines as Kenya's political landscape gradually takes shape ahead of the 2027 General Election.