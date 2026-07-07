Rwanda: Kagame Named Co-Chair of New Global Commission On Ai

President Paul Kagame has been appointed as co-chair of AI for Good Global Commission, an initiative of the United Nations.

The other co-chair is Marc Benioff, co-founder and chief executive of software company Salesforce.

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Kagame is one of 44 founding members of the commission, which was established under the UN's the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Secretary-General of ITU Doreen Bogdan-Martin is the commission's Vice-Chair.

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Presidents Alar Karis of Estonia and Halla Tómasdóttir of Iceland are also members of the commission.

Other members include leaders from governments, private companies and international organisations.

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According to Village Urugwiro, Kagame will attend the commission's inaugural meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, where delegates will discuss the future of artificial intelligence during ITU's AI for Good Global Summit 2026, taking place from July 7-10.

The AI for Good Global Commission was established by the United Nations through the ITU to bring together leaders from governments, businesses and international organisations to address key questions surrounding the development and use of artificial intelligence.

The commission aims to identify practical approaches to strengthen trust in AI, support responsible innovation and ensure that the benefits of the technology contribute to social and economic development worldwide.

The members will work on developing solutions to promote safe, inclusive and responsible AI development.

The commission's meeting will provide an opportunity for members to discuss priorities for the commission, including strengthening international cooperation, expanding access to AI technologies and addressing challenges linked to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.

A major focus of the commission will be on reducing digital inequalities. ITU estimates that about 2.2 billion people worldwide remain offline, limiting their ability to benefit from advances in digital technologies, including AI.

The commission aims to ensure that artificial intelligence becomes a tool for addressing global challenges rather than widening existing inequalities, particularly for communities in developing countries.