Rwanda Set for Howo Truck Assembly As Sinotruk Unveils Electric Vehicle Plans

Asia Machinery Investments Ltd, the official distributor and future assembler of Sinotruk (HOWO) vehicles in Rwanda, has unveiled a new generation of HOWO trucks while announcing plans to establish a local truck assembly plant and introduce electric trucks.

The move marks its expansion in the country's commercial transport sector.

The company says the planned facility, expected to be set up in Kayonza District, Eastern Province, will assemble trucks for both the Rwandan and regional markets, supporting the country's industrialisation ambitions while improving access to commercial vehicles.

It is projected to begin production around September 2027, subject to project timelines, and to create up to 1,500 jobs within its first two years of operation.

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The launch of the new generation of HOWO trucks, held at the company's headquarters in Nyandungu on June 26, also marked 10 years of Sinotruk's presence in Rwanda.

The occasion highlighted the company's growth from introducing an emerging truck brand to becoming one of the country's leading suppliers of commercial vehicles.

Francis Ruzagiriza, the Managing Director of Sinotruk Rwanda, said the occasion was meant to strengthen relationships with customers while introducing a new range of products designed to meet the changing needs of Rwanda's transport and logistics industry.

"We have been in Rwanda for almost ten years. Our main business has been selling heavy-duty trucks, but recently we have also introduced passenger vehicles," he said.

"This event is an opportunity to interact with our clients, prospective customers, and introduce our latest products."

Local assembly plant could boost industrialisation

The facility is expected to assemble trucks for both Rwanda and neighbouring regional markets, supporting the country's ambition to expand manufacturing and industrial production.

According to Ruzagiriza, the project will initially employ about 500 people, with the workforce expected to grow to around 1,500 employees in its second year of operation.

Most positions will be filled by Rwandans, particularly graduates in mechanical and automotive engineering, while only a small number of Chinese specialists will provide technical supervision and skills transfer, the company indicated.

"We are responding to the Government's call for investors to establish industries in Rwanda. Beyond creating employment, the assembly plant will strengthen exports, bring foreign exchange earnings and stimulate economic activity in Kayonza District," he said.

Unlike the current system where trucks are ordered from China, a process that takes between three and four months, the local assembly plant is expected to improve product availability.

New HOWO truck targets lower operating costs

The June 26 event unveiled the latest-generation HOWO heavy-duty truck equipped with a German-engineered MAN technology engine and improved fuel efficiency.

According to Ruzagiriza, the truck is designed to reduce operating costs for transporters through lower fuel consumption and improved driving comfort, particularly on long-distance routes.

He explained that while fuel usage depends on terrain, load and driving conditions, the new model is expected to save approximately 100 litres of fuel on a typical journey between Kigali and Dar es Salaam compared to previous models.

"The truck's fuel consumption is very economical, and we expect transporters to benefit from reduced operating costs," he said.

MAN-engine technology and research background

The engine technology behind the new HOWO model reflects Sinotruk's long-term development of its MC-series MAN-technology engines, which are designed for heavy-duty transport, long-distance logistics and demanding commercial operations.

The MC11-30B engine used in export markets is built around a 10.518-litre, six-cylinder high-pressure common-rail platform. It delivers up to 440 horsepower, with a maximum output of 327 kW and peak torque of 2,100 Nm available across 1,000 to 1,400 rpm. This wide torque range supports heavy-load starting, climbing and steady long-distance haulage while helping drivers keep the engine within an economical operating range.

Sinotruk's technical materials show that MC11-series engines share compatibility with several major component groups related to the German MAN D20 engine architecture, including the cylinder block, crankshaft and flywheel group, piston, liner and ring assemblies, alternator, starter, air compressor, front and rear gear trains, and lubrication system. The company positions this technology foundation as an advantage for reliability, serviceability and long-term parts support.

Beyond component design, Sinotruk says its engine research and validation system includes emissions laboratories, powertrain laboratories, engine performance laboratories, plateau simulation benches, crankshaft fatigue testing, noise testing, bench testing and real road testing.

The development programme focuses on full vehicle lifecycle calibration and reliability testing, covering power performance, fuel economy, emissions compliance, environmental adaptability and structural durability.

According to Sinotruk's technical materials, the engine validation process includes more than 25,000 hours of bench reliability testing and over 2.5 million kilometres of durability testing under high-temperature, high-cold and high-altitude conditions.

For fleet operators, the company says this research background is intended to translate technical engineering into practical business value: lower fuel use, longer service intervals, fewer workshop visits and stronger uptime for trucks operating across Rwanda and the wider East African region.

Electric trucks planned for Rwanda

Sinotruk announced plans to introduce electric trucks to the Rwandan market as part of its transition toward cleaner transport technologies.

Ruzagiriza said the move is in line with Rwanda's national efforts to promote electric mobility while helping transport companies reduce fuel expenses amid rising global fuel prices.

The electric trucks will serve domestic transport operations, with each vehicle capable of travelling approximately 350 kilometres on a full charge, making them suitable for most transport routes within Rwanda.

The company also plans to introduce electric passenger vehicles as part of its broader new-energy vehicle portfolio.

Replacing second-hand imports

The company also unveiled a new range of medium-duty trucks intended to replace the second-hand trucks that dominate Rwanda's transport market.

Ruzagiriza said many transporters currently rely on imported used trucks that require frequent repairs, increasing maintenance costs and reducing productivity.

The newly introduced models are designed to provide operators with brand-new alternatives that require only routine servicing rather than constant mechanical repairs.

"When you buy a brand-new truck, you're ready to work immediately instead of spending time in garages after every trip," he said.

Supporting Rwanda's growing transport industry

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Ruzagiriza said one of Sinotruk's greatest achievements has been witnessing more Rwandan-owned trucks transporting goods across the country and the region.

He noted that eight years ago, roads were largely dominated by foreign trucks, while today locally owned fleets play an increasingly important role in construction, logistics and regional trade.

According to him, greater availability of reliable trucks has also contributed to faster completion of construction projects by reducing dependence on aging equipment.

Why customers choose Sinotruk

Ruzagiriza said customers continue choosing Sinotruk vehicles because they combine affordability, reliability and strong after-sales support.

Several advantages, including competitive factory pricing through direct manufacturer sales, comprehensive maintenance services, readily available spare parts across Rwanda and the East African region, and financing partnerships with banks that enable customers to purchase trucks through asset financing schemes, were mentioned.

Under the financing arrangement, buyers can pay approximately 20 per cent of the upfront purchase price while banks finance the remaining amount, with the truck itself serving as collateral.

He added that Sinotruk vehicles are designed to support a wide range of commercial applications. They include heavy-duty trucks, light-duty trucks, special-purpose vehicles, passenger vehicles, semi-trailers and new-energy vehicles, offering tailored transport solutions for long-distance haulage, urban logistics, construction and industrial operations.

With exports reaching more than 110 countries worldwide, Sinotruk says Rwanda has become one of its key African markets, with the planned assembly plant expected to strengthen the country's position as a regional manufacturing and logistics hub.