Malawi: United States Delivers Breakthrough HIV Prevention Medication to Malawi

press release

The United States government has delivered the first shipment of lenacapavir, a cutting-edge new HIV prevention medication, to Malawi. Chargé d'Affaires Jonathan Fischer handed over the first contribution of lenacapavir to Minister of Health Madalitso Baloyi at Lilongwe's Area 25 Health Center on July 2. The introduction of lenacapavir underscores continued U.S. leadership in promoting innovation, strengthening self-reliance, and supporting durable health systems, in accordance with the Trump Administration's America First Global Health Strategy.

Lenacapavir is one of the most significant advances in HIV prevention in decades, and Malawi is one of only ten countries in the world selected for this landmark program. "Today we celebrate a major step forward in our shared effort to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat in Malawi by 2030--the provision of the revolutionary pre-exposure prophylaxis lenacapavir, developed by U.S. company Gilead Sciences," Chargé Fischer said.