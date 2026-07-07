Botswana: Gabs Open Grows Bigger and Better

Gaborone — Organisers of the annual Gabs Open International Karate Championships are working round the clock to deliver a tournament of the World Karate Federation (WKF) flagship championships.

Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day 16th edition of the tournament hosted at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre, one of the organisers, Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi said the tournament had the potential to become one of the continent's premier karate competitions.

Sensei Bakwadi said the tournament, which had attracted over 600 youth, cadet and elite karatekas from the region and beyond, was reinforcing its reputation to become the toast of the continent's WKF sanctioned championships.

He said after putting up a stellar show over the weekend, they received interest from some European nations, the United States and some North Africa karate powerhouses such as Morocco.

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Bakwadi said of the over 600 entries were karatekas from local clubs, South Africa, Oman Republic, Zambia and Zimbabwe among others.

He said the tournament was established as a brand and had nurtured good relationships with other countries.

Therefore, Bakwadi was hopeful that the dream of taking the tournament to global standards would happen sooner than later.

Over the years, the championship has featured some of the sport's most accomplished competitors, including international athletes in the likes of Hong Kong karate star Chris Tzman, South Africa's Morgan Moss and Botswana own karate icon, Bakwadi, building the tournament's reputation.

Meanwhile, national team karatekas across all age categories proved their mettle and ascertained that their selection to don national colours was no fluke.

In the senior female kumite category, national champion Lesika Motswagole repeated her impressive performance and scooped Gold.

In the closely contested junior female elite kata, Sandra Liu beat her closest rival Barona Cleo to the gold medal.

Chika James Chika scooped the male advanced kata ahead of Atang Rapulana, while the female category was won by Lentle Kaunda.

In the male under 21 elite kata, Atang Motswakhumo beat Jackson Sebina to the first prize, while national champion, Zone VI champion and Africa bronze medallist, Centy Kgosikoma was unstoppable in the senior female individual kata with Lelentle Kaunda settling for silver.

In the senior male individual kata, Kutlo Thomas beat Chika to the first spot. Thomas scooped the second gold medal in the senior male team kata where he partnered with Thebe Duna and Thero Gasemodimo and perfected the anan kata to hand SSKB karate club gold.

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