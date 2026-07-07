Botswana: Mazottie Set Sights On Championships Glory

Lobatse — Following a dominant campaign in the southern block playoffs over the weekend, Mazottie FC has qualified for the National DTCB Women's Football Championships semifinals scheduled for Gaborone on July 25-26.

The Gaborone Region side started the campaign on a high note on Saturday, thrashing Makufa Sporting Club 5-1, before edging out hosts, Maletamotse SC 1-0 in the afternoon fixture to seal top spot in the block.

Mazottie will join other qualifiers from the Western, Eastern and Northern blocks in the semifinals for the Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) backed tournament.

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DTCB has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to this year's championships, marking a P200,000 increase from the previous year.

Speaking after their qualification, Mazottie FC head coach, Eric Bolotsang, expressed gratitude to the players and technical team for their commitment and hard work throughout the weekend.

"We are very happy with the results. The girls showed great character and discipline. We will now focus on our preparations as we head into the national semi-finals," said Bolotsang.

He said the girls did their best to win all the fixtures.

Besides a sloppy performance in the second fixtures, Bolotsang said he could not fault his players as they managed to collect maximum points.

Bolotsang said the best was yet to come, adding that Mazottie would be on a high going forward and was hoping for some positive result in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the weekend's proceedings were not without drama as the match between hosts, Maletamotse SC and Matebele FC, from Kgatleng Region was called off as Matebele FC failed to honour the match.

Reasons submitted by Matebele FC for failing to honour the fixture are still under review by the Southern Block organising committee.

Southern Block organising committee chairperson, Kabo Tiro confirmed that updates on the aborted fixture would be communicated in due course.

BOPA