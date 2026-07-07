Somalia's Defence Minister Visits Troops On Front Lines in Middle Shabelle Region

Wargaadhi — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and the commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, visited military units and local forces stationed in Wargaadhi, in the Middle Shabelle region, the government said.

During the field visit, Fiqi praised the troops for their sacrifice, courage and efforts in operations against Al-Shabaab militants, urging them to intensify their campaign to eliminate the armed group.

"The federal government remains committed to strengthening support for the armed forces, accelerating military operations, and ensuring security and stability across the country," the defence ministry said.

Army chief Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud also commended the soldiers for their readiness, commitment and service to the nation, encouraging greater cooperation and coordination among forces involved in the offensive.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said operations against Al-Shabaab were continuing in a planned manner and would persist until areas still under the group's control were liberated.

The visit was part of a wider ground tour by the defence minister and army commander through parts of Galgaduud and Shabelle Dhexe regions, aimed at boosting military operations, supporting troops on the front lines and improving coordination in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Somalia's government has intensified military campaigns against Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the federal government for more than a decade and continues to carry out attacks in parts of the country.