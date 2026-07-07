Angola: Environmentalist Advocates Raising Awareness About Plastic Recycling

Ondjiva — Environmentalist Isidore Papy on Sunday, in Ondjiva City, southern Cunene Province, advocated for increased public awareness regarding the importance of plastic recycling in order to prevent waste accumulation and negative impacts on public health.

Speaking to ANGOP on the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day celebrated on July 3rd, the expert highlighted the need for more awareness-raising initiatives regarding the reuse of this material, which can take hundreds of years to decompose in nature.

He noted that the recycling chain is a fundamental source of employment and social inclusion, given that professionalizing the sector creates steady jobs for families.

"We must understand that we live in an era of excessive consumption driven by population growth in which cities increase their population every year and it contributes to the presence of harmful substances", he emphasized.

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However, due to this reality he stated that it is crucial to establish conservation and recycling mechanisms, as plastics are environmental pollutants that cause social and environmental problems and destroy soil quality.

According to the specialist, a large part of society uses plastics, but there is still insufficient capacity to recycle the material, which studies show takes over 400 years to decompose in the soil.

He explained that plastic affects not only the soil but also animal life. When animals ingest it, it causes serious metabolic issues, facts that should be considered to benefit the protection of the environment.

Isidore Papy also defended greater involvement in solid waste management, ensuring the proper disposal of plastics and thereby helping to keep cities clean and promote healthier living.

International Plastic Bag Free Day was established in 2008 in Catalonia, Spain, at the initiative of the organization Rezero (a member of Zero Waste Europe). It is celebrated annually on July 3rd to raise public awareness about the environmental impact and promote sustainable alternatives to single-use bags.

Plastic bags are made from toxic petroleum-based resins and take about 500 years to decompose. Despite the severity of the situation, only 2% of the population recycles plastic bags.