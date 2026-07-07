Sudan: Education Is Not a Cost--It Is One of Sudan's Most Strategic Investments

press release

UNESCO, in partnership with the Sudanese National Commission for Education, Science and Culture (NATCOM) and the Federal Ministry of Education, convened a High-Level Meeting on the Price of Inaction Study in Omdurman, bringing together representatives from the Ministry of Interior (Departments of Social Services and Correctional Services), the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare, the Department of School Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, members of the National Technical Team, academia, and development partners.

The Price of Inaction Study is a UNESCO-developed analytical approach that measures the economic and social costs of failing to invest in education. Implemented by UNESCO in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education, the study provides evidence to support informed policymaking and demonstrates why education should be recognized not as a cost, but as one of Sudan's most strategic investments.

Opening the meeting, Mr. Mohamed Elmustafa, Secretary-General of the Sudanese National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, highlighted the strategic importance of the study and emphasized that its value is strengthened through broad intersectoral engagement. He praised the study for successfully quantifying the cost of failing to invest in education in what he described as "a language that decision-makers will listen to."

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Mr. Junaid Sorosh-Wali, UNESCO Representative to Sudan and Head of Office, reaffirmed UNESCO's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Education in strengthening evidence based policymaking and ensuring that education remains a strategic priority for Sudan's recovery and sustainable development.

"The Price of Inaction Study quantifies the economic and social costs of failing to invest in education. It demonstrates why education should be viewed not as a cost, but as one of Sudan's most strategic investments." - Stated Mr. Sorosh-Wali.

Dr. Umsalam Elameen, Head of the Policy and Planning Department at the Federal Ministry of Education, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to conducting an in-depth analysis of the study to maximize its use in informing future education policies and planning.

The meeting showcased the findings of the Sudan Price of Inaction Study, presented by the national consultant, followed by technical reflections and recommendations from members of the National Technical Team. A key strength of the study lies in its strong national ownership, having been reviewed and contextualized by experts from the Ministry of Education, government institutions, academia, and development partners to ensure that it reflects Sudan's realities and national priorities.

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Discussions focused on how the study's evidence can strengthen national planning, policy dialogue, advocacy, and resource mobilization across sectors. Participants also agreed on the importance of convening an annual inter-ministerial forum to review progress and continue using evidence to guide investment in education.