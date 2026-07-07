Sudan: Renewing Commitment to Sudan's National Museum

press release

UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Antiquities, the National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, and the Italian Embassy in Sudan-AICS Reaffirm Commitment to the Rehabilitation of the Sudan National Museum

Today, the Sudan National Museum hosted an event organised by the UNESCO Sudan Office, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Antiquities, and the National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums (NCAM), with the online participation of the Embassy of Italy in Khartoum and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), marking the successful completion of the project "Protecting and Promoting Sudanese Cultural Heritage from a Social Development Perspective: Rehabilitating the Sudan National Museum" while reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding Sudan's cultural heritage and advancing the rehabilitation of one of the country's most important cultural institutions.

Mr. Junaid Sorosh-Wali, UNESCO Representative to Sudan and Head of Office, expressed his deep appreciation to the Ministry of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities, NCAM, AICS, and the Government of Italy for their longstanding partnership and continued support. He noted that, despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudan's political transition, and the outbreak of armed conflict in April 2023, the project delivered substantial results before activities were interrupted.

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"Protecting cultural heritage is fundamental to preserving Sudan's identity, collective memory, and social cohesion. Safeguarding heritage is not only about protecting monuments and museum collections--it is about preserving the history, identity, and resilience of the Sudanese people. UNESCO remains fully committed to working alongside the Government of Sudan and international partners to support the recovery and rehabilitation of the Sudan National Museum as a symbol of hope, learning, and cultural renewal." - further added Mr. Sorosh-Wali

"This project is also a testament to continuity and resilience. Despite the outbreak of the conflict, AICS has never suspended nor downsized its activities in Sudan. The Italian Cooperation adapted its way of working but has always remained determined to support the Sudanese people in this critical circumstance. Our presence today confirms that Italy remains a reliable and long-term partner, committed not only to preserving Sudan's extraordinary cultural heritage, but also to accompanying the country's recovery and future reconstruction" - stated Mr. Simone Corsale, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Italy in Khartoum, during his intervention.

In his remarks, H.E. Khalid Ali Aleisir, Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities, expressed his deep appreciation to UNESCO Sudan Office for the continued support to Sudan's cultural sector throughout the conflict. He highlighted UNESCO's key role in maintaining international attention on Sudan's heritage and mobilising resources and technical expertise at a time of immense need. The Minister also extended his gratitude to the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and the Government of Italy for their longstanding partnership, noting that their support has been instrumental in advancing the rehabilitation of the Sudan National Museum and safeguarding Sudan's cultural heritage as a cornerstone of national identity, resilience, and social recovery.

"We reaffirm our determination to work hand in hand with UNESCO and Italy to restore the Sudan National Museum as a symbol of national pride and a beacon of culture for future generations." - further stressed H.E. Khalid Ali Aleisir, Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities

Launched in 2018 with the support of the Government of Italy through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the project aimed to modernize the Sudan National Museum by strengthening collections management and documentation, improving conservation conditions, enhancing the visitor experience, and reinforcing the Museum's role as a centre for culture, education, and social development.

Among its key achievements were the completion of a new exhibition design based on the documentation of more than 2,000 objects in accordance with international standards; the preparation of detailed architectural and engineering designs for the Museum's rehabilitation, including the roof restoration; the installation of fire protection and IT security systems; and the conservation of mural paintings alongside specialised capacity-building in wall painting conservation and building rehabilitation.

Following the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, UNESCO, in agreement with the project partners, adapted the project to respond to the urgent needs of safeguarding Sudan's cultural heritage, including the Sudan National Museum and the wider heritage sector.

Emergency interventions focused on the production of analytical reports on the illicit trafficking of Sudanese cultural property through online platforms and social media and strengthening national capacities and securing the museum environment. More than 500 museum professionals, customs officers, law enforcement officials, and members of the judiciary received specialised tailored trainings to prevent and combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property in Port Sudan, Khartoum, Dongola and Cairo, which led to the recovery of 570 stolen objects from the museum by the national authorities. In addition, rubble, war debris, and unexploded ordnance were cleared, and three essential office spaces were rehabilitated and equipped to enable safe access and operations for museum staff.

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The provision of three sets of IT equipment enabled museum personnel to document more than 10,000 objects, supporting the recovery of museum records and the identification of missing artefacts. At the same time, comprehensive architectural and structural damage assessments were undertaken to evaluate the impact of the conflict on the museum's integrity and to guide a phased comprehensive rehabilitation strategy in accordance with international standards once funding is made available. Furthermore, the project initiated the revision of national antiquities law to incorporate the provision of the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, which is being ratified by Sudan.

These interventions demonstrate UNESCO's commitment to safeguarding Sudan's cultural heritage under emergency conditions while laying the foundations for long-term recovery.

In the face of the urgent increasing needs that are facing Sudan's cultural heritage, and in line with UNESCO's Emergency Action Plan for Sudan prepared with and endorsed by Sudan's stakeholders, UNESCO calls on all the donor communities and partners to support the urgent protection and safeguarding of Sudan's unique cultural heritage for future generations.