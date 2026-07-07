South Africa: PIE Amendment Bill Submission Deadline Extended to August

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has extended the public comment period for the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill by one month, from 6 July to 6 August 2026.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the extension follows requests from several organisations and members of the public, who said additional time was needed to engage with the proposed legislation and prepare submissions.

Simelane published the PIE Amendment Bill for public comment on 16 April 2026. The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, 1998, which was enacted to prevent unlawful evictions and address historical injustices associated with the removal of people from land without due process.

To ensure that no one was left behind and that there was maximum public participation on the bill, the Minister has appealed to the public and different organisations to seize this opportunity and make their voices heard.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This about the people for the people. Once again, they have another opportunity to shape the bill," Simelane said.

The department said it will continue hosting public information sessions over the coming weeks with a range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, non-governmental organisations, the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA), Chapter 9 institutions and other government departments.

Additional information sessions will also be held in Gauteng and the Northern Cape. The department said it will publish a schedule of the remaining public engagement sessions.

Over and above information sessions, members of the public are also urged to submit their comments to PIE.AmendmentBill@dhs.gov.za, or hand deliver them at 240 Justice Mahomed Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, or send them to the Director General, Department of Human Settlements, Private Bag x 644, Pretoria, 0001.