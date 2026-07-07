South Africa: North West MECs to Engage Kgetleng-Rivier On Financial Recovery Plan

North West Finance MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Oageng Molapisi will engage the Kgetleng-Rivier Municipal Council on the revised implementation approach for the municipality's Financial Recovery Plan during a special council sitting on Wednesday.

The engagement forms part of a series of special council meetings with municipalities implementing mandatory Financial Recovery Plans (FRPs) in terms of Section 139(5)(c) of the Constitution, read with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

As part of the provincial government's 2026/27 programme of support to municipalities, Mosenogi announced a comprehensive review and recalibration of the implementation of Financial Recovery Plans.

"The revised approach prioritises high-impact and non-negotiable recovery interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of municipal financial distress and supporting municipalities to transition from the rescue phase towards accelerated financial and institutional stabilisation," Mosenogi said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The special council sitting will provide Provincial Treasury and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) with an opportunity to present the revised Provincial Executive Representative (PER) Terms of Reference and brief councillors on the updated implementation approach, including revised reporting, monitoring, and accountability arrangements.

The Kgetleng-Rivier engagement follows a similar special council meeting held at Madibeng Local Municipality last week, where the provincial government introduced the revised PER Terms of Reference as part of efforts to strengthen financial sustainability, governance, and service delivery in municipalities under mandatory financial intervention.

Addressing the Madibeng council, Mosenogi said the move reaffirms the provincial government's commitment to restoring municipal financial sustainability, strengthening governance, and improving service delivery.

"This intervention is not punitive but corrective. It is intended to restore financial stability, strengthen governance and accountability, and ultimately improve the quality of services delivered to our communities. Achieving these objectives requires the full cooperation and commitment of both council and municipal administration," Mosenogi said.

Molapisi said the revised Terms of Reference empower the Provincial Executive Representative to provide strategic leadership and oversight of the Financial Recovery Plan, supported by a multidisciplinary team from CoGTA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The PER will be provided with extensive support to oversee governance reforms, strengthen financial management and expenditure controls, monitor municipal finances, ensure compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act, and coordinate the implementation of the Financial Recovery Plan," Molapisi said.