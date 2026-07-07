Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Courts Deeper Nuclear Energy Ties With China

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for stronger cooperation in clean energy, uranium value addition and technology transfer with China.

She said this on Tuesday while visiting the China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) in Shenzhen during her state visit to China.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, accompanied by first gentlemen Denga Ndaitwah and members of the Namibian delegation, was received by CGN executives before touring the company's facilities and receiving a briefing on its operations.

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CGN is one of China's largest nuclear power companies and a global player in clean energy, focusing on the generation of low-carbon electricity through nuclear power and other renewable energy technologies.

During the visit, the president said Namibia's position as one of the world's leading uranium producers presents an opportunity to move beyond the export of raw materials.

"Namibia is well positioned to deepen cooperation with partners such as CGN, with a focus on value addition, technology transfer, skills development and the sustainable utilisation of our natural resources for the benefit of the Namibian people," says a statement.

The Presidency adds that Namibia wants partnerships that contribute to industrialisation, create jobs and equip Namibians with the skills needed to participate meaningfully in the global clean energy value chain.

The Presidency says the visit underscores the shared commitment of Namibia and China to deepen bilateral cooperation while exploring new opportunities in clean energy, innovation, industrialisation and sustainable economic development.

The engagement forms part of Nandi-Ndaitwah's state visit to China, where the two countries are seeking to expand cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and energy.