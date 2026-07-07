Namibia: Businessman Loses N$2.2m in ID Theft

More than N$2.2 million belonging to an Ongwediva-based businessman was allegedly stolen from his savings policy with Momentum Metropolitan and channelled into a NamPost account in his name.

Individuals linked to Momentum Metropolitan allegedly enabled the scheme.

Investigating officer detective sergeant Ignatius Kandenge at Oshakati says the funds were transferred from the policy into the NamPost account in February.

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The fraud allegedly involved a group of suspects who coordinated the scheme after being invited by insurance broker Daniel Kashima.

Kandenge says Kashima played a central role in accessing policy information belonging to businessman Andalberd Shilongo through his professional dealings as an insurance broker.

Those linked to the matter include Kashima, former Old Mutual employee Wilbard Anstino, Moono Shoopala, Michael Ndashaala, Shoopala Moongo and former Momentum Metropolitan employee Apollos Haupindi.

Kandenge alleges that Kashima invited Anstino to a planning meeting, after which Anstino allegedly brought in Ndashaala, who in turn involved Haupindi, reportedly to assist with the production of forged identity documents.

The investigator states that the group allegedly used falsified identity documents bearing Shilongo's details but featuring ID photographs of another individual to carry out the scheme.

"The suspects gathered on invitation by Daniel Kashima to discuss the crime . . . Kashima is an insurance broker, which made it possible for him to get his hands to Shilongo's identity documents," he says.

"It is alleged by accused two (Antsino) that Daniel Kashima had knowledge of Shilongo's policies because he was exposed to friends of Shilongo that had deals involving the policy in question," Kandenge says.

He says Kashima, also known as 'DK', allegedly invited Anstino first, after which Anstino brought in Ndashaala, who then involved Haupindi due to their ability to produce equipment used to fabricate identity documents.

Kandenge says Haupindi, a former Metropolitan employee, allegedly contacted internal staff member Pollycarp Mudjanima, also known as Kaunda, to obtain information about Shilongo's policy.

This is supported, according to the investigator, by a statement from former policy writer Haiduwa Leopold, who confirmed he was contacted about enquiries relating to the policy - despite Shilongo not authorising any such request.

The investigator says these early enquiries were used to determine the value and structure of the policy before the fraudulent claim was submitted.

The suspects later allegedly contacted Momentum Metropolitan's call centre to initiate the claim, which was processed by staff member Maria Hakandume.

The process deviated from standard procedures for high-value claims, Kandenge says.

A Momentum forensic report cited in the statement alleges that key verification steps were not properly followed.

NamPost records show that on 12 February, an account in Shilongo's name was opened at the NamPost Oshakati branch using a forged identity document bearing his details but featuring the image of a suspect.

A second account, in the name of Tangeni Orlen Amakali, was allegedly opened by Anstino on 29 January, also using a fraudulent identity document.

Kandenge says Anstino confirmed in his statement that the identity document used for the second account was fabricated and supplied by Ndashaala and Haupindi.

Investigators say the Momentum payout of about N$2 million was deposited into the first account before being transferred in installments of N$480 000 and N$250 000 into the second account. The funds were then allegedly rapidly withdrawn.

Deputy prosecutor general Edios Marondedze has applied for a preservation order to freeze N$291 000 remaining in the NamPost account.

Kandenge further alleges that NamPost employee Fillipus Tungeni facilitated the opening of the accounts, while intermediary Shoopala Moongo linked suspects to banking processes in exchange for payment.

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Shoopala allegedly paid Tungeni N$1 000. Witness statements reportedly indicate that suspects were frequently seen at the NamPost branch and were introduced through internal contacts.

By 27 May this year, only Anstino, Shoopala and Kashima were arrested.

Kandenge says a white Mercedes-Benz C200 belonging to Kashima was seized.

The vehicle is reportedly registered to a close corporation linked to a third party.

Shilongo's statement says on 13 April, NamPost's forensic audit and investigations officers Jesaya Theophilus allegedly told him someone opened an account in his name and deposited N$2.2 million into it, and that the money was claimed from Momentum Metropolitan.

"He says the said person withdrew N$2.2 million. On top of that he advised me to visit Oshakati NamPost and Metropolitan for more information," the statement reads.