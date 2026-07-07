Namibia: 'He's Here, but He's Not Here'

Constituency residents have expressed mixed feelings about the effectiveness of regional councillors recently appointed to deputy ministerial positions by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

While some praise their councillors, others remain concerned about whether local leaders can balance their ministerial and regional council roles.

The appointments include Ndonga Linena constituency councillor Anselm Marungu as deputy minister of environment and tourism, Hans Haikali of Etayi as deputy minister of works and transport, Wenzel Kavaka of Otjombinde as deputy minister of information and communication technology, Hambeleleni Ndjaleka of !Nami≠Nüs as deputy minister of health and social services, Edward Wambo of Rehoboth East as deputy minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, Theresia Brandt of Dâures as deputy minister of justice and labour relations, and Guinas councillor Moses //Khumub as deputy minister in the Office of the Vice President.

Rehoboth Block E activist John Khachab says Wambo only engages residents during election times and avoids direct interaction with the community.

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"He's here, but he's not here," he says.

Wambo has served as a councillor for over 20 years, but residents say he has not done anything tangible for the community.

Wambo yesterday said although he is not always present himself, there are people at the office to assist.

"I was a chairperson of the regional council and I was still serving my community. My supporting staff is there, and if time permits, I will also be in office," he said.

Residents of the Ndonga Linena, Dâures, Etayi and Otjombinde constituencies have, however, commended their councillors, saying they continue to support their communities despite their additional roles.

Ndonga Linena community member Manfred Mungomba yesterday said since Marungu's appointment, the councillor has been going back to the community to discuss issues affecting the residents.

"He is doing everything he can for his community," he said.

Dâures activist Jimmy //Areseb yesterday described councillor Brandt as extraordinary.

"She responds positively to our requests," he said.

Otjombinde Traditional Forum chairperson David Tjozongoro yesterday said councillor Kavaka engages his constituency on a frequent basis.

He said the community had a lack of public toilets, housing and classrooms, but all have been provided.

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Ndonga Linena's Marungu yesterday said: "The first thing is to love your job and understand your role as an electorate."

Kavaka says he engages his community whenever necessary to fulfil his role as a councillor.

"I don't want the constituents to feel a vacuum, they must see my presence," he says.

Haikali yesterday said: "I am fully aware of the demands of my ministerial portfolio and I will discharge the responsibilities with the same dedication, integrity and accountability."

He said following his appointment, the constituency became the first in the region to complete its toilet project.

Brandt could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print, while Ndjaleka said she would comment today.

Hilma Nicanor, who served two terms as deputy minister of defence and veterans affairs from 2011 to 2020 while also serving as the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor, yesterday said she took an oath to serve to the best of her ability.

"That is what drove me to give the best for those who put me in office," she said.

In addition to the councillor and deputy minister roles, she was also a member of the ||Kharas Regional Council and of the National Council.